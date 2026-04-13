Troops of Operation Hadin Kai arrested a 15-year-old suspect in Borno State over alleged involvement in a deadly military base attack

The suspect was linked to the killing of Brigadier General Oseni Braimah and three soldiers during an assault on a task force brigade

He reportedly confessed in a video to participating in attacks on Benisheik and Ngamdu and described logistics movement for his group

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have arrested a 15-year-old suspect in Borno State over alleged involvement in an attack that killed a senior officer and soldiers.

He was detained on Sunday while on his way to buy food supplies for members of his group.

Brigadier General Oseni Omoh Braimah and 17 soldiers lose their lives as ISWAP carries out coordinated attacks on military bases. Photo credit: @OzorNdiOzor

Source: Twitter

Military sources said Tijjani is linked to the attack that killed Brigadier General Oseni Braimah and three soldiers. Braimah commanded the 29 Task Force Brigade under Operation Hadin Kai, TheCable reported.

Suspect speaks in video confession

A video shows Tijjani saying he was arrested in Ngamdu, Borno State. Speaking in Hausa, he admitted attacks on Benisheik and Ngamdu in the state.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the arrest while the suspect's remarks circulated widely after the video emerged online.

Coordinated ISWAP attacks on military bases claim the lives of Brigadier General Oseni Omoh Braimah and 17 soldiers. Photo credit: @OzorNdiOzor

Source: Twitter

“Before the attack, we came from Jilli and returned there after the attack. I was sent from Jilli yesterday with N850,000 to collect some logistics from Ngamdu, but I was arrested by troops,” he said.

“Yesterday (Saturday), I left other fighters, my colleagues, at Jilli. I don’t know what happened to them there.”

Investigation is expected to continue in the coming days.

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Tinubu reacts to the Borno attack

Legit.ng previously reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the killing of soldiers attached to the 29 Task Force Brigade, Operation HADIN KAI.

The President extended condolences to the Nigerian Armed Forces and the families of the deceased, describing their sacrifice as both heroic and irreplaceable.

Tinubu orders security training overhaul

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu declared an emergency on security training institutions in Nigeria.

The president's decision follows the condition of training institutions for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), and other internal security agencies.

Source: Legit.ng