Nigeria has faced a wave of terrorist attacks in 2026, with Boko Haram, ISWAP, and the emerging Lakurawa group striking across multiple states

Communities have endured bombings, church assaults, and mass displacement, while security forces continue to resist through Operation Hadin Kai

From Borno to Sokoto, the violence has left deep scars and forced thousands to abandon their homes in search of safety

Terrorism remains one of the most pressing security challenges in Nigeria, and 2026 has already seen a series of violent incidents across several states.

Groups such as Boko Haram, ISWAP, and the newly emerging Lakurawa faction have carried out or attempted attacks, leaving communities devastated.

Borno faces repeated bombings as terrorists target Maiduguri and military bases. Photo credit: Emmanuel Osodi/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Despite the efforts of Operation Hadin Kai and other military responses, the threat continues to spread beyond the north-east into other regions.

These attacks have not only caused tragic loss of life but also forced thousands of people to flee their homes. Villages have been abandoned, churches targeted, and military formations assaulted. The scale of violence highlights the ongoing need for vigilance and stronger security measures across the country.

Below is a detailed look at the Nigerian states that have recorded confirmed terrorist activity as of April 2026.

Borno

Borno remains the epicentre of terrorist violence in Nigeria. On March 16, 2026, Maiduguri was rocked by multiple bombings. Earlier that month, coordinated raids targeted military bases in Konduga, Mainok, Jakana, and Marte. These attacks underline Borno’s position as the most heavily targeted state.

Kwara

On February 3, 2026, the villages of Woro and Nuku in Kwara state suffered a massive assault that left over 160 people dead. According to Al Jazeera, Both Boko Haram and the Lakurawa group have been linked to this attack, which stands out as one of the deadliest incidents of the year.

Kaduna

Kaduna witnessed a brutal assault on April 5, 2026, when heavily armed terrorists attacked two churches in the Ariko community during Easter celebrations. The attack resulted in multiple fatalities and abductions, striking at the heart of religious gatherings.

Adamawa

On January 16, 2026, terrorists attempted to overrun a patrol base at Sabon Gari in Madagali Local Government Area. Nigerian troops successfully repelled the attack, preventing further casualties and demonstrating the resilience of security forces in Adamawa.

Yobe

Insurgents attacked a military formation in Goniri (Gujba LGA) on March 9, 2026. Operational vehicles were destroyed before the attackers were forced to retreat. This incident highlights the continued vulnerability of military infrastructure in Yobe.

Sokoto

In Sokoto state, bandit attacks in Tidibale ward (Isa Local Government Area) have displaced thousands, according to BBC. Victims confirmed that “nobody remain for di town of Tidibale.” Constant killings and kidnappings have driven entire communities to flee, seeking safety in makeshift shelters such as schools.

The spread of terrorist and bandit activity across Nigeria in 2026 shows that the challenge is not confined to the north-east. From Borno to Sokoto, communities are under siege, and the humanitarian impact is severe. Strengthening security responses and supporting displaced populations remain urgent priorities.

Sokoto witnesses mass displacement as bandit violence forces thousands to flee Tidibale. Photo by JORIS BOLOMEY/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

13 states terrorists are likely to attack in 2026

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UK government has issued updated guidance highlighting the risks of terrorist activity in Nigeria during 2026. Many Nigerians including British nationals are advised to remain vigilant, as terrorist groups continue to pose a serious threat across several states.

The main danger comes from Islamic State West Africa (ISWA) and Boko Haram, both of which are active in north-east Nigeria. Kidnapping remains a widespread tactic used by terrorist groups. Foreign nationals, including humanitarian workers, journalists and business travellers, are considered legitimate targets.

Source: Legit.ng