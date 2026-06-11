Breaking: Tinubu to Address the Nation on Democracy Day

President Tinubu to address the nation on Democracy Day, January 12 at 7:00 a.m

Broadcast to air live on NTA and Radio Nigeria, connecting all stations nationwide

Address expected to focus on national unity, democratic progress, and government reforms

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is scheduled to deliver a nationwide address in commemoration of Democracy Day, according to a statement from the State House.

The message will be broadcast on Friday, January 12, via the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria network at 7:00 a.m.

Tinubu to Address the Nation on Democracy Day

Source: Twitter

The announcement was contained in a press release signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

Broadcast set for early morning transmission

The presidency directed all television and radio stations across the country to connect to the NTA and Radio Nigeria network to air the address live.

Officials say the national broadcast is part of activities marking Democracy Day, an annual event that reflects on Nigeria’s democratic journey and governance milestones.

Although details of the president’s speech were not disclosed, the address is expected to focus on national unity, democratic progress and ongoing government reforms.

The statement read:

“President Tinubu will deliver a national address on Friday, January 12, in commemoration of Democracy Day.”

National attention ahead of broadcast

The upcoming address is expected to attract nationwide attention as citizens tune in to hear the president’s message on the state of the nation.

Democracy Day remains a significant date in Nigeria’s political calendar, symbolising the country’s return to civilian rule and democratic governance.

Tinubu's appointed ambassador gets UN election

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's recently appointed permanent ambassador to the United Nations, Jimoh Ibrahim, has been elected as chairman of the budget and administration for the Fifth Committee of the UN General Assembly.

Jimoh Ibrahim's appointment came at a time when the United Nations was facing a budget shortfall of over $1.8 billion after cuts to foreign aid. Ibrahim, who was a former senator, expressed gratitude to the UN body, promising that he would be committed to providing strategy and stewardship of corporate governance.

Source: Legit.ng