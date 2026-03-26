Many Nigerians including British nationals face a high risk of terrorist attacks in Nigeria during 2026, with threats spread across multiple states

Kidnapping remains a widespread danger, particularly in northern regions, where foreign nationals are often targeted

The UK government warns that paying ransoms is illegal and only strengthens terrorist groups, increasing future risks

The UK government has issued updated guidance highlighting the risks of terrorist activity in Nigeria during 2026.

Many Nigerians including British nationals are advised to remain vigilant, as terrorist groups continue to pose a serious threat across several states.

The main danger comes from Islamic State West Africa (ISWA) and Boko Haram, both of which are active in north-east Nigeria.

UK alerts highlight terrorist threats in Nigeria as British nationals face rising security risks. Photo credit: Adrian DENNIS / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

These groups are primarily based in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states, but since 2021, and they mostly attack the following states, according to UK government:

Borno

Gombe

Niger

Kaduna

Kogi

Bauchi

Ondo

Zamfara

Taraba

Jigawa

Sokoto

Edo

Kano

Federal Capital Territory (Abuja)

Kidnap risk for foreign nationals

Kidnapping remains a widespread tactic used by terrorist groups. Foreign nationals, including humanitarian workers, journalists and business travellers, are considered legitimate targets. Areas with reported kidnappings include:

Adamawa

Bauchi

Borno

Katsina

Kano

Kebbi

The risk is particularly high in Borno State, where NGO workers face increased danger. The UK government warns: “If you are kidnapped, the reason for your presence is unlikely to protect you or secure your safe release.”

UK government policy on hostage situations

The British government maintains a strict policy of not making substantive concessions to hostage takers. Paying ransoms or releasing prisoners is seen as strengthening terrorist groups and financing further attacks. Under the Terrorism Act (2000), payments to terrorists are illegal.

Safety advice from UK

Stay alert and aware of your surroundings at all times.

Review advice from UK Counter Terrorism Policing on how to stay safe abroad.

Understand what to do in the event of a terrorist attack.

Avoid unnecessary travel to high-risk areas, especially in northern Nigeria.

The UK government stresses that British nationals in Nigeria should exercise extreme caution in 2026. Terrorist groups remain active, kidnappings are common, and the threat is widespread across multiple states. Staying informed and prepared is essential for reducing risk.

Political situation

Political rallies, protests and violent demonstrations can take place with little notice. Get advice on areas to avoid from local authorities, local news outlets or your travel operator. Take care if you’re visiting crowded public places or attending events which attract large crowds. If you see a threatening or intimidating situation, do not try to make your way through it. Turn around and move to safety.

Incidents of intercommunal violence occur frequently and often without warning throughout Nigeria. Although foreign nationals are not normally targeted, there is a risk you could be caught in an attack. Monitor local government announcements and media reporting.

Widespread public demonstrations periodically take place across Nigeria including in major cities of Abuja and Lagos. Past protests have resulted in disruption, violence, and the security services have made use of tear gas, rubber bullets and live fire on occasion. Protests may occur with little notice. Exercise caution when travelling, limit travel after dark, avoid large crowds and gatherings, and monitor local media reporting, as well as UK Travel Advice.

Kidnapping remains a widespread danger in Nigeria, with foreign nationals at constant risk. Photo credit: Adekunle Ajayi/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

UK updated list of persons designated as terrorism financiers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UK government continued to update its consolidated list of financial sanctions targets, naming several individuals linked to terrorism financing and extremist activity. The measures included asset freezes, travel bans and direct disqualification sanctions.

Find the list of individuals published on the UK government here.

Source: Legit.ng