Full List: UK Alerts People on 13 States in Nigeria Terrorists are Likely to Attack in 2026
- Many Nigerians including British nationals face a high risk of terrorist attacks in Nigeria during 2026, with threats spread across multiple states
- Kidnapping remains a widespread danger, particularly in northern regions, where foreign nationals are often targeted
- The UK government warns that paying ransoms is illegal and only strengthens terrorist groups, increasing future risks
The UK government has issued updated guidance highlighting the risks of terrorist activity in Nigeria during 2026.
Many Nigerians including British nationals are advised to remain vigilant, as terrorist groups continue to pose a serious threat across several states.
The main danger comes from Islamic State West Africa (ISWA) and Boko Haram, both of which are active in north-east Nigeria.
These groups are primarily based in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states, but since 2021, and they mostly attack the following states, according to UK government:
- Borno
- Gombe
- Niger
- Kaduna
- Kogi
- Bauchi
- Ondo
- Zamfara
- Taraba
- Jigawa
- Sokoto
- Edo
- Kano
- Federal Capital Territory (Abuja)
Kidnap risk for foreign nationals
Kidnapping remains a widespread tactic used by terrorist groups. Foreign nationals, including humanitarian workers, journalists and business travellers, are considered legitimate targets. Areas with reported kidnappings include:
- Adamawa
- Bauchi
- Borno
- Katsina
- Kano
- Kebbi
The risk is particularly high in Borno State, where NGO workers face increased danger. The UK government warns: “If you are kidnapped, the reason for your presence is unlikely to protect you or secure your safe release.”
UK government policy on hostage situations
The British government maintains a strict policy of not making substantive concessions to hostage takers. Paying ransoms or releasing prisoners is seen as strengthening terrorist groups and financing further attacks. Under the Terrorism Act (2000), payments to terrorists are illegal.
Safety advice from UK
- Stay alert and aware of your surroundings at all times.
- Review advice from UK Counter Terrorism Policing on how to stay safe abroad.
- Understand what to do in the event of a terrorist attack.
- Avoid unnecessary travel to high-risk areas, especially in northern Nigeria.
The UK government stresses that British nationals in Nigeria should exercise extreme caution in 2026. Terrorist groups remain active, kidnappings are common, and the threat is widespread across multiple states. Staying informed and prepared is essential for reducing risk.
Political situation
Political rallies, protests and violent demonstrations can take place with little notice. Get advice on areas to avoid from local authorities, local news outlets or your travel operator. Take care if you’re visiting crowded public places or attending events which attract large crowds. If you see a threatening or intimidating situation, do not try to make your way through it. Turn around and move to safety.
Incidents of intercommunal violence occur frequently and often without warning throughout Nigeria. Although foreign nationals are not normally targeted, there is a risk you could be caught in an attack. Monitor local government announcements and media reporting.
Widespread public demonstrations periodically take place across Nigeria including in major cities of Abuja and Lagos. Past protests have resulted in disruption, violence, and the security services have made use of tear gas, rubber bullets and live fire on occasion. Protests may occur with little notice. Exercise caution when travelling, limit travel after dark, avoid large crowds and gatherings, and monitor local media reporting, as well as UK Travel Advice.
UK updated list of persons designated as terrorism financiers
Legit.ng earlier reported that the UK government continued to update its consolidated list of financial sanctions targets, naming several individuals linked to terrorism financing and extremist activity. The measures included asset freezes, travel bans and direct disqualification sanctions.
Find the list of individuals published on the UK government here.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.