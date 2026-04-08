A Boko Haram-planted IED has killed two people on Guffanti Road, a key link between the Niger and Kwara communities

Farmers and traders, who have stopped using the route, cite fear for their lives and loss of goods on the dreaded passage

Residents report repeated attacks, destroyed bridges, and a lack of government response, disrupting travel and local trade

Two persons have been confirmed dead after a vehicle conveying food items detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by suspected Boko Haram terrorists along Guffanti Road in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger state.

Farmers and residents take urgent action after Boko Haram bomb kills 2 on Niger-Kwara road. Photo credit: KOLA SULAIMON / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The explosion, which occurred on Saturday, April 5, has heightened fears among residents and traders operating along the Kwara–Niger bordering communities.

Legit.ng learned that this incident came just days after a deadly terrorist attack in Dina community, Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara state, where three soldiers and six civilians were killed.

Dauda Adamu, a resident, who confirmed the latest explosion to Legit.ng, described it as a growing threat to farmers and traders who depend on the route.

“The vehicle was carrying tubers of yams from the farm. Unfortunately, it stepped on a bomb planted on the road. The driver and one passenger died instantly. The goods were destroyed,” he said.

He said the route has long served as a vital link between farming communities in Niger and Kwara states.

“This road is very important to us. It is how we move our farm produce, like yams and grains, to the markets. Now, nobody feels safe using it again,” he lamented.

Dauda said the explosion left the vehicle badly damaged, with food items scattered and destroyed at the scene.

He further told Legit.ng that just as fear has taken over the entire region, with business activities disrupted, a lot of the residents took a drastic measure to stop travelling.

“We are scared. If bombs are now being planted on the road, then nowhere is safe again. Many of us have stopped travelling for now because we don’t want to die,” he said.

Residents linked the attack to a faction of Boko Haram reportedly operating in the area, believed to be led by a commander known as Sadiku.

The development comes amid rising insecurity in the region.

Deadly Boko Haram blast kills 2, leaving farmers and residents fearful on key Niger-Kwara route. Photo: - / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Repeated attacks leave communities in fear

Earlier, terrorists attacked the Dina community in Kwara, overpowering soldiers, killing civilians, and forcing residents to flee their homes.

Reports in late March indicated that at least eight persons were also killed in Niger after a vehicle conveying passengers detonated an improvised explosive device (IED).

Sources told Legit.ng that the explosive was planted by terrorists, who had earlier used a similar device to destroy a bridge along Luma Road in Borgu Local Government Area, linking Luma, Babana, and Agwara communities.

The destroyed bridge served as a critical route for residents, especially traders traveling to the Babana border market, which is held every Monday.

It was further gathered that the victims were traveling between Nuku and Woro when their vehicle struck the IED, triggering an explosion that killed all seven passengers and the driver.

Community sources added that residents have since created alternative routes following the destruction of the bridge, amid the absence of concrete government action to restore security in the affected areas.

Boko Haram aide sentenced over N750k swap

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Awal Bello was sentenced to 10 years in prison for helping Boko Haram exchange N750,000 during Nigeria’s 2023 currency redesign, violating the Terrorism Prevention Act, 2013.

Other defendants, including Shehu Bukar and Abdullahi Ali, received prison terms ranging from seven to twenty years for supplying resources to Boko Haram and ISWAP. All convicts are required to undergo rehabilitation and deradicalisation.

Source: Legit.ng