Tragedy struck on Friday, December 5, 2025, at Banki town, Bama Local Government Area of Borno State

No fewer than four boys suspected to be scavengers, including two siblings, were killed in a bomb explosion

One of the security sources narrated how the tragic incident occurred, leading to the death of four boys and another seriously injured

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Borno state - A bomb explosion has killed four boys suspected to be scavengers in Banki town, Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

The tragic incident occurred at the Bayan Tasha area, Banki town, on Friday, December 5, 2025.

The state Police spokesman, Nahum Daso, identified the victims as Awana Mustapha, 15; Malum Modu,14; Lawan Ibrahim,12; and Modu Abacha, 12.

Daso added that another boy who sustained an injury is currently responding to treatment.

“The 12-year-old boy, One Mustapha Tijja, sustained serious injuries from the IED fragments and was rushed to the FHI 360 NGO Clinic, Banki, for medical treatment, where he is currently responding to treatment.”

As reported by Daily Trust, a source said that two of the victims were of the same parents, their cousin brother, and a neighbor’s son.

One of the security sources said the parents are Internally Displaced persons taking refuge in an abandoned church building.

“Our investigation shows that, two days ago, the boys between the ages of 12 and 15, picked the explosive device from the outskirts and brought it into their home, mistaken it for scrap metal.

“Their parents confirmed that they saw it and asked them to return it, but they refused. They were trying to dismantle it when the bomb went up and killed four of them inside the room.

“The room was also burnt down completely, including their parents' clothes and food items.”

The Commissioner of Police urged residents to promptly report any suspected items sighted at the nearest police station.

He warned members of the public, especially children, to avoid playing with strange objects.

