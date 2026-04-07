Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Plateau: Grief, Lamentation as Varsity Student Shot Dead
Nigeria

Plateau: Grief, Lamentation as Varsity Student Shot Dead

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

It was a tragic night on Monday, April 6, when some gunmen ambushed and killed a 300-level student of the Federal University of Education, Pankshin, at Dum Village in Bachi District of the Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau.

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

The deceased, who was identified as a Badung Sunday Alamba, was 29 years old. He was reportedly killed after the assailant, who had positioned themselves at the entrance of the village, opened fire on two young men who were from the village. However, one of them escapes.

Badung Sunday Alamba, a 300-level student of the Federal University of Education, Pankshin, Dum Village, Bachi District of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, was shot dead by some gunmen.
A 300-level student in Plateau State has been shot dead by some gunmen Photo Credit: Original
Source: Original

According to Daily Trust, Alamba was reported to be the only child of his mother.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Plateau StateNigeria PoliceNigeria Police Service CommissionArewaNigerian Universities
Hot:
Izzy ogbeide Richest musicians National open university nigeria Lulu chus Deep love letters