It was a tragic night on Monday, April 6, when some gunmen ambushed and killed a 300-level student of the Federal University of Education, Pankshin, at Dum Village in Bachi District of the Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau.

The deceased, who was identified as a Badung Sunday Alamba, was 29 years old. He was reportedly killed after the assailant, who had positioned themselves at the entrance of the village, opened fire on two young men who were from the village. However, one of them escapes.

A 300-level student in Plateau State has been shot dead by some gunmen Photo Credit: Original

Source: Original

According to Daily Trust, Alamba was reported to be the only child of his mother.

Source: Legit.ng