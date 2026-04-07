Plateau: Grief, Lamentation as Varsity Student Shot Dead
It was a tragic night on Monday, April 6, when some gunmen ambushed and killed a 300-level student of the Federal University of Education, Pankshin, at Dum Village in Bachi District of the Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau.
The deceased, who was identified as a Badung Sunday Alamba, was 29 years old. He was reportedly killed after the assailant, who had positioned themselves at the entrance of the village, opened fire on two young men who were from the village. However, one of them escapes.
According to Daily Trust, Alamba was reported to be the only child of his mother.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng