A 16-year-old boy in Delta state accidentally shot and killed his younger sister while reportedly playing with their father's hunting rifle, sparking grief and outrage

The Delta State Police confirmed the incident, noting the father admitted his son frequently handled the firearm, raising concerns about poor gun safety practices at home

The tragedy has renewed calls for stricter firearm storage laws and public awareness on gun safety, especially in households where children are present

Delta state - A heart-wrenching tragedy has struck Delta State as a 16-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his younger sister while reportedly playing with their father's gun.

Legit.ng gathered that the teenager had reportedly developed a habit of playing with the weapon.

A heartbreaking incident occurred in Delta State, where a teen fatally shot his little sister using his father’s firearm. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

The Delta state Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement issued via X (formerly Twitter) by the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe.

Police confirm accidental shooting

According to Edafe, the firearm belonged to the children's father, who claimed to be a hunter.

“I pray and hope I don’t have to bring this kind of report to you again because it’s so sad.

“The father claimed he is a hunter. His 16-year-old son, who always plays with his dad’s gun, on this fateful day was playing with the gun, shot and killed his younger sister," Edafe wrote.

Father admits son often played with weapon

The father, whose identity remains undisclosed, reportedly admitted to the police that he was aware of his son’s frequent interaction with the gun.

It remains unclear how the firearm was stored or whether safety precautions were in place.

The police have yet to release the names of the family members involved or provide specific details surrounding the time and location of the tragic incident.

Investigation underway as community mourns

The incident has sparked outrage and sorrow across the community, with many calling for stricter firearm storage laws and greater parental responsibility.

While investigations are ongoing, the Delta State Police Command has reiterated the need for responsible gun ownership, especially in homes with children.

“This is exactly why firearms should never be accessible to children. One moment of negligence can lead to a lifetime of pain,” a concerned local resident told said.

Growing concerns over firearm safety at home

Legit.ng reports that the tragic shooting has renewed public discourse around gun safety in Nigeria, particularly in rural and semi-urban communities where hunting rifles and other firearms are common in households.

Advocates are urging law enforcement and lawmakers to consider policies mandating secure storage practices and awareness campaigns to prevent such avoidable tragedies.

As the investigation continues, the family is left to grapple with an unimaginable loss—a reminder of the deadly consequences of mishandling firearms.

