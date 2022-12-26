Three siblings from the same father have been killed by some kidnappers operating in Taraba state

The kidnappers were said to have killed their victims and a motorcyclist after collecting a ransom of N60 million

Sources within the state said the motorcyclist was handed the money by the three victims father - a cattle dealer - to deliver to the kidnappers who ended up killing him

Kidnappers operating in the north-central geo-political region of Nigeria have killed three siblings and a motorcyclist after receiving a ransom of N60 million.

Daily Trust reports that the siblings were killed in a forest near Garin Dogo in Lau Local Government Area of the state on Sunday, December 25, after the kidnappers received the ransom from their father.

Three siblings and a motorcyclist were killed by some kidnappers after collecting N60 million as ransom for their release. Photo: Darius Isiaku

Source: Twitter

Residents of the area said that the victims - of the same father - were abducted by their captor who made a request of N100 million from their father, Alhaji Musa, a cattle dealer.

It was gathered that the cattle dealer has negotiated the release of his three sons with the kidnappers and the parties agreed on N60m ransom for the release of the three siblings.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Furthermore, a motorcyclist was hired to deliver the ransom to the abductors in the forest near the village but the kidnappers killed the four of them after collecting the ransom from the bike man.

Sources within the community said that the victims were buried on Monday, December 26, in the village.

In a related incident, five suspected kidnappers were gunned down by the army at Maisamari town in Sardauna Local Government Area of the state on Sunday, December 25.

It was also gathered that the suspects were alleged to have been behind most of the kidnappings in the area.

They were said to have met their Waterloo while trying to kidnap a cattle dealer in the area.

The police spokesman in the state, DSP Usman Abdullahi, confirmed the two incidents.

Swift move as police confirm arrest of ASP, 2 other officers involved in killing of female Nigerian lawyer

The Nigerian police have assured that the officers including an Assitant Superintendent of Police involved in the killing of a female lawyer in Lagos have been arrested.

The police said that the arrested officers are to be moved to the State’s Central Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.

According to the Lagos state command spokesperson, the police are in talks with the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association over the matter.

Drunk cop kills two at Lagos birthday party

Legit.ng had earlier reported how two persons were sent to an early grave at a birthday party in Lagos as a drunken policeman's gun salute went wrong.

The policeman shot dead two persons at the venue of a party which was organised at La Silva Bar in Gowon Estate, Egbeda area of Lagos.

It was learnt that the policeman took to his heels on realising the enormity of what he had done.

Source: Legit.ng