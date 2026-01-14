Federal Government honoured late Brigadier General Musa Uba and other Nigerian Army personnel for gallantry and service

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Federal Government has also awarded national honors to some personnel of the Nigerian Army who are still in service as well as some veterans, such as the late Brigadier General Musa Uba, who was killed during a counter-insurgency operation carried out in Borno State.

The awards were presented during the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day Gala Night on Tuesday at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, January 14, the Nigerian Army spokesperson, Colonel Appolonia Anele, said the awards recognised gallantry, sacrifice, leadership, innovation and service to the nation.

According to the statement, Brigadier General Uba was posthumously awarded the Gallantry Award for what the Army described as “exceptional courage and leadership from the front” during operations against terrorists in the North-East.

Uba was killed in November 2025 after troops were ambushed along the Damboa Road axis near Wajiroko while transporting military equipment, Vanguard reported.

Chief of Army Staff, senior officers receive service awards

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, received the Service and Sacrifice Award for his service as the commander during the various operations conducted in the different theaters.

“As a mark of appreciation for their gallantry, sacrifice, innovation, exemplary leadership, as well as their contributions to development after leaving the Nigerian Army, the Federal Government has awarded them several honors,” said the statement.

It added:

“Among those who received the award is the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, who received the Service and Sacrifice Award as a result of his exemplary leadership qualities of selfless service to others.”

Other recipients of the same award included Major General Abdulsalami Enesi Abubakar, Theatre Commander of Operation HADIN KAI, and Major General Faruk Mijinyawa, former General Officer Commanding, 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Lagos, for their operational leadership and dedication to duty.

Mission success and innovation also recognised

Brigadier General Usman Ahmad was conferred with the Mission Success award for his efforts in thwarting terrorist attacks and maintaining operational effectiveness under heavy pressure.

Innovation: Colonel Ibrahim Mohammed Gero was recognized for designing a new model of a ballistic gunboat that was deployed during Operation DELTA SAFE.

Posthumous awards were given to Late Colonel B. Umaru for the Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Excellence Award in recognition of his contributions in the operation HADIN KAI, while Late Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Ebisingha Alari received the Fallen Heroes Award for his contributions in the fight against terrorism in the North-East region.

Buratai honoured in veterans’ category

In the veterans’ category, former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai (retd.), received the Legacy (Service and Sacrifice) Award, Punch reported.

The honour recognised reforms undertaken during his tenure between 2015 and 2021, as well as his subsequent diplomatic service as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Benin.

Tinubu reaffirms support for Armed Forces

President Bola Tinubu, who was represented at the event by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, described the Armed Forces as guardians of Nigeria’s democracy and urged them to remain disciplined, loyal and united.

“The President reaffirms the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Armed Forces to achieve lasting peace and security across the country,” Idris added.

He also declared the adoption of two new schemes, Thank A Soldier Electronic Wall and My Nigerian Hero Campaign, to facilitate Nigerians to pay their respect to the Nigerian soldiers.

The Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day is celebrated every year to commemorate fallen heroes, pay tribute to serving officers, as well as to commemorate veterans of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

