A video of singer 9ice performing at the traditional wedding of Salewa and Chinedu sparked widespread reactions online

The veteran artist was spotted leaning on a walking stick while performing hits like Gbamu Gbamu and No be Mistake

Fans have been weighing in on the awkward performance, with many pointing to his recent confession about being a Babalawo for 18 years

A video of veteran Nigerian singer 9ice, born Akande Abolore Adegbola Alexander, performing at a traditional wedding has set tongues wagging after it circulated online.

The clip, filmed at the traditional wedding ceremony of Salewa and Chinedu, shows the musician on stage with noticeably less energy than fans have come to expect.

Reactions trail video of 9ice performing at a wedding raises eyebrow. Photo credit@9iceofficial

Source: Instagram

Leaning on a walking stick throughout his set, the music star ran through portions of his popular tracks, including Gbamu Gbamu and No be Mistake, but the reception was far from what his peak-era performances once drew.

Crowd keeps its distance

What stood out most in the footage was the audience's disengagement. Guests milled about, chatted amongst themselves, and paid little attention to the stage.

One young man stood directly behind the singer, arms folded, simply watching. Not a single person was seen spraying the artist with money, a tradition at Nigerian celebrations that typically signals appreciation for a performer.

Fans speak about 9ice after seeing his performance at event. Photo credit@9iceofficial

Source: Instagram

9ice himself appeared visibly uncomfortable, his usual commanding stage presence largely absent from the occasion.

The performance comes shortly after the singer publicly confirmed that he had left Islam and had been practising as a Babalawo, a Yoruba traditional priest, for over 18 years. The confession stirred significant debate about his personal choices and career trajectory.

Here is the Instagram video of 9ice performing at a wedding below:

Fans react to the viral video

The video drew a flood of comments from social media users, with opinions ranging from sympathetic to bluntly critical.

@ondostatefuturegovernor wrote:

"Person dey hustle people still dey drag am at least he's not begging he needs to pay bills haba"

@thisdailyman1984 commented:

"This is a man that promised us Grammy but at d longtime fell off like byrmo and today he is now failed artist for a over failed government of BAT if he was doing well in his career like tuface then he will ve something to protect but there is nothing left of him so na chop mo ey him dey find up n down."

@iam_essdee offered a kinder take:

"I think he has injury in his leg. His leg is paining him"

@mosflow_is_holy observed:

"Be like this Egbon money no cost again. Be like na 200k e Dey collect now"

@stunner_pph joked:

"Baba never see alert, na why"

@olusekefi_esseff was less forgiving:

"Which kind performance be this"

Bariga LCDA honours singer 9ice, others

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that singer 9ice was among the prominent figures who were honoured by Bariga LCDA. According to Bariga LCDA's announcement, Charly Boy Bus Stop was renamed Baddo Bus Stop in honour of Olamide ‘Baddo’ Adedeji.

Others who were also honoured included King Sunny Ade, 9ice, Tony Tetuila, and Arsenal star Bukayo Saka.

Source: Legit.ng