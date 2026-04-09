Maj. Gen. Michael Onoja confirmed that several soldiers had been killed after insurgents attacked the 29 Task Force Brigade in Borno

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI, led by Brig. Gen. Oseni Braimah, had repelled the attackers with superior firepower

The military declined to clarify the whereabouts of Brig. Gen. Oseni Braimah, sparking concern and speculation

The Defence Headquarters has confirmed that several soldiers were killed following a coordinated attack by insurgents on a military formation in Borno state, while remaining silent on the fate of a senior commander reportedly linked to the incident.

The assault targeted the 29 Task Force Brigade Headquarters in Benisheikh, Kaga Local Government Area, in the early hours of Thursday, April 9.

Many Soldiers Declared Dead as Army Refuses to Disclose Whereabout of Top General

Source: Twitter

Attack launched in early hours

According to a statement issued by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Michael Onoja, the attack occurred at about 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 9, when insurgents attempted to breach the perimeter of the base.

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI, led by the brigade commander, mounted a strong resistance and repelled the attackers.

“In continuation of the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s counter-terrorism efforts, troops of the 29 Task Force Brigade in Operation HADIN KAI came under a coordinated terrorist attack on their location at the Brigade Headquarters in Benisheikh, Borno State.

“However, the troops, led by the Commander 29 Brigade, Brigadier General Oseni Braimah, responded with exceptional courage, professionalism, and superior firepower. In a well-coordinated counteraction, the insurgents were decisively engaged and forced to retreat in disarray, abandoning their mission,” the statement said.

Military confirms troop casualties

Despite successfully repelling the attack, the military acknowledged that lives were lost during the encounter.

“Regrettably, the encounter resulted in the loss of a few brave and gallant soldiers who paid the supreme price in the line of duty. The Chief of Defence Staff honours their heroism, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to the defence of the nation,” Onoja stated.

The Defence Headquarters described the incident as a desperate move by insurgents following sustained pressure from ongoing military operations.

“This attack is a clear indication of the desperation of terrorist elements who, having suffered significant losses in recent operations, continue to resort to futile and ill-fated offensives against well-defended military positions,” the statement added.

Silence over commander’s fate raises concerns

However, the military did not confirm or deny reports regarding the whereabouts or possible death of the Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Oseni Braimah, fuelling speculation.

Authorities urged the public to refrain from circulating unverified information, particularly on social media, as concerns continue to grow over the commander’s status, Daily Trust reported.

Clearance operations ongoing

The Defence Headquarters said troops had launched follow-up operations to pursue fleeing insurgents and prevent any regrouping.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in collaboration with other security agencies and stakeholders, remain resolute and undeterred in the ongoing fight against terrorism and insurgency. Additional clearance and exploitation operations are ongoing in the general area to track and neutralise fleeing insurgents,” the statement added.

The military high command also extended condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers, reiterating its commitment to ongoing counter-insurgency efforts across the region.

Troops kill notorious bandits

Legit.ng earlier reported that troops of Operation Fansan Yanma have killed several bandits, including Kachalla Iliya Sarki, identified as the biological son of a notorious bandit leader, Ado Alero, in Zamfara state.

The soldiers carried out the operation on the notorious bandit leader, Ado Alero’s camp in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Source: Legit.ng