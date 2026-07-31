Israel Adeniyi graduated from the University of Ilorin with a CGPA of 4.83 out of 5.0, the highest in the faculty's history

Adeniyi beat 6,009 successful candidates to emerge as the Overall Best Student at the Nigerian Law School in 2026

The 2026 best law graduate opened up about a difficult first year in university, a late father, and the discipline behind his record-breaking results

Israel Adeniyi, a graduate of the University of Ilorin's Faculty of Law, has been named the Overall Best Student among 6,009 successful candidates at the Nigerian Law School in 2026.

He attended the Lagos Campus of the Nigerian Law School, where he described the environment as fast-paced and unrelenting.

Best Law School graduate shares his experience at Lagos campus. Photo: Israel Adeniyi

Source: UGC

In this interview with Legit.ng, Israel bared it all, revealing how his admission journey into UNILORIN, his record-breaking feat, and his academic journey at the Nigerian Law School.

Israel shares admission journey into UNILORIN

Speaking about his admission journey, Israel noted that he was among the top ten successful candidates who gained admission in his set.

His words:

"I scored 297 in my UTME and 84 in my post-UTME. When the admission list came out and I saw my name among the top ten successful candidates, I was genuinely happy. UNILORIN is one of the top faculties of law in Nigeria. So, studying there meant a lot to me and felt like confirmation that I was on the right path and that all the effort I had put in was beginning to pay off."

Sharing his academic prowess in UNILORIN and the Nigerian Law School, the scholar added:

"I graduated from the University of Ilorin with a CGPA of 4.83 out of 5.0, which is the highest in the history of the Faculty of Law. From the Nigerian Law School, I emerged as the Best Overall Student among 6,009 successful candidates. I am grateful for these milestones but am now focused on the next junctures of my life."

Nigerian Law School top graduate faced challenges

Israel'spath to the top was far from straightforward. Adeniyi's most difficult stretch came during his first year at university, when a poor first-semester result, including a D grade in a European literature course, rattled his confidence.

Rather than dwell on it, he pushed harder. By his second year, he had risen to the top of his class, went on to record a perfect 5.0 GPA four times, and eventually graduated from the university with a CGPA no other law student there had ever achieved.

He reflected:

"That period taught me that failure is not final but is just feedback."

Israel Adeniyi shares his experience as he emerged best Law School graduate . Photo: Israel Adeniyi

Source: UGC

UNILORIN record-breaker shares studying methods

When asked about the method behind his results, Adeniyi was direct. He credited discipline, consistency, and a deliberate approach to studying, including paying close attention to marking schemes and understanding what examiners were actually looking for, rather than chasing what textbooks prioritised.

He also pointed to something often overlooked in high-performance conversations: sleep.

His words:

"I slept well. I understood that consistency is what wins."

Israel dedicated his achievement to God, his teachers, mentors, and scholarship sponsors. He also spoke warmly of his late father, noting that while he could no longer share in the moment, his memory remained a driving force.

He told Legit.ng:

"My parents have been incredibly supportive. They love me, they encourage me, and most importantly, they pray for me. My father is late now, but I know he would have been even prouder of me if he were here. I carry his memory with me, and I want to keep doing both of my parents proud."

Top Law School graduate shares plans

Looking ahead, Israel expressed interest in policy influence, legal writing, and mentoring the next generation of lawyers.

He also left the door open to international opportunities, describing the legal profession as increasingly global and saying that exposure to different legal systems could only sharpen his practice.

Israel said:

"I want to become a better lawyer. I want to be influential in shaping policy and mentoring the next generation. I want to be a thought leader,writing and speaking on issues that matter and using the law as a tool for social change. As for international opportunities, I am open to them. The legal profession is increasingly globaland exposure to different legal systems can only make me a better lawyer."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng