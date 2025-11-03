Donald Trump’s recent claims about Christian persecution in Nigeria have stirred global debate and diplomatic tension

But fresh evidence shows that Muslim communities and religious leaders have also suffered deadly attacks and abductions

The violence cuts across faiths, revealing a deeper crisis of insecurity that threatens all Nigerians

Donald Trump’s recent warnings about Christian persecution in Nigeria have reignited global attention on religious violence in the country, but the data shows that Muslims have also suffered devastating losses, revealing a broader crisis of insecurity.

In late October 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Nigeria would be designated a Country of Particular Concern under the U.S. International Religious Freedom Act, citing what he described as the “mass slaughter” of Christians by Islamic extremists.

Islamic scholars and imams targeted in Zamfara and Katsina, exposing widespread religious violence across northern Nigeria. Photo credit: Amnesty International/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Trump’s remarks sparked diplomatic tension and domestic debate in Nigeria. While some welcomed the international spotlight on religious violence, others, including prominent Islamic clerics, criticised the statements as inflammatory and one-sided.

The Nigerian government rejected the claims, arguing that the country’s security challenges affect all religious groups and are rooted in complex socio-economic and ethnic factors.

Indeed, recent attacks documented across Nigeria’s northern and central regions show that Muslim communities and religious leaders have also been repeatedly targeted.

Unguwan Mantau Mosque Attack in Katsina State

In August 2025, Al Jazeera reported that armed bandits stormed a mosque in Unguwan Mantau, a remote village in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing at least 27 worshippers and injuring several others.

The attack occurred during morning prayers around 04:00 GMT, according to residents and local officials. No group claimed responsibility, but such assaults have become increasingly common in Nigeria’s northwestern regions.

Killing of Sheikh Mustapha Aliyu in Katsina

On May 3 2025, Amnesty reported the killing of Sheikh Mustapha Aliyu, an elderly Islamic scholar from Unguwar Mai Kawo in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State. He was abducted and held in deplorable conditions for nearly three weeks before being killed by his captors. Amnesty demanded justice for the slain leader of Munazzamatul Fityanul.

Murder of Chief Imam of Maru, Zamfara State

Just days before Sheikh Mustapha’s death, the Chief Imam of Maru in Zamfara State was also killed while in custody of his abductors.

The attackers had demanded a ransom of N20 million. The incident underscored the growing impunity with which armed groups operate across the region.

Death of Sheikh Ahmad Rufa’i in Tsafe, Zamfara

On 27 March 2024, bandits killed Sheikh Ahmad Rufa’i, the Chief Imam of the Central Mosque in Keita village, Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

His death came barely three weeks after the murder of Imam Abubakar Hassan Mada in the same state. Residents said the attackers struck shortly after the isha’i prayer, despite earlier warnings about their movement along nearby roads.

Killing of Abubakar Hassan in Gusau, Zamfara

On March 6 2024, Premium Times reported that Abubakar Hassan, a respected Islamic teacher, was killed by suspected members of Zamfara’s Community Protection Group (CPG) in Mada, Gusau Local Government Area. He was picked up “for questioning” but never returned. A source told BBC Hausa that he was arrested by five guards shortly after 4 p.m. and later found dead.

Yandoto mosque attack in Zamfara

On September 26, armed bandits attacked a mosque in Yandoto community, Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State, killing five worshippers and abducting several others.

The attackers opened fire during morning prayers, causing panic across the village. Residents later gathered for funeral prayers amid heightened fear.

Mass abduction in Gidan Turbe Mosque

Less than a week before the Yandoto attack, gunmen abducted 40 worshippers during dawn prayers at a mosque in Gidan Turbe village, also in Tsafe LGA.

Witnesses said the attackers surrounded the mosque around 5:30 a.m. and marched the victims into the forest near the Gohori axis. As of the time of reporting, authorities had not commented on the incident.

Mosque abductions and killings in Tsafe LGA reveal the growing threat to Muslim communities in Nigeria’s northwest. Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

