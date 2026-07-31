Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie took to Instagram on July 31, 2026, with a pointed message aimed at an unnamed husband snȧtcher

Rita Edochie has consistently defended May Edochie and appeared to shade Judy Austin over her marriage to Yul Edochie

The actress warned women against snȧtching husbands without first checking "the quality" of what they are taking on

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has stirred up conversation online after posting a sharp, humour-laced warning directed at women who pursue other people's husbands, with many fans reading it as a thinly veiled dig at Judy Austin.

The actress shared the message on her Instagram page on July 31, 2026, filming herself aboard an aeroplane.

Veteran actress Rita Edochie posts a pointed message about marriage that many believe targets an unnamed husband snatcher. Photo: ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

While she mentioned no names, the timing and context were not lost on her followers.

Rita Edochie has been one of May Edochie's most vocal supporters since Yul Edochie's second marriage to Judy Austin became public knowledge, and she has repeatedly made her feelings clear on social media.

Rita Edochie's viral post

In the caption, Rita Edochie painted a vivid picture of a woman who grabs another's husband expecting a glamorous life, only to find herself stuck with disappointment.

Writing in a mix of English and Pidgin, she declared:

"NA NONSENSE YOU SNȦTCHED OOOO. PERSON WEY YOU SNȦTCHED HIM THING GO SPAIN EAT BREAKFAST GO MOROCCO EAT LAUNCH AND YOU DEY HOUSE DEY PEEP AM."

The actress went on to advise women to carefully assess a man before pursuing him, noting that not every husband is worth the trouble:

"BEFORE YOU GO ABOUT SNȦTCHING SOMEONE ELSE'S HUSBAND, PLEASE CHECK THE QUALITY OF WHAT YOU'RE SNȦTCHING FIRST! SOME HUSBANDS ARE SWEET, SOME ARE SIMPLY MEANT TO BE ENDURED AND NOW YOU DEY HOUSE DEY ENDURE."

The post took an even sharper turn when she addressed the allure of wealth and property, suggesting the unnamed woman mistook another woman's hard work for the man's own achievement:

"SHE SAW THE EXOTIC MANSION NOT REALIZING IT WAS BUILT WITH THE SWEAT, SACRIFICE, AND YEARS OF ANOTHER WOMAN'S LABOUR. SHE THOUGHT THE MANSION WAS THE MAN'S MAGIC. SHE CARRIED THE MAN AND LEFT THE MAGIC BEHIND."

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie appears to shade an unnamed husband snatcher in a strongly worded social media post. Photo: ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

"No refund policy"

Rita Edochie concluded the message by stressing there was no going back once a woman commits to such a choice, writing:

"THERE IS NO REFUND POLICY. NO EXCHANGE. NO RETURN TO SENDER."

She closed the post on a cheerful note, wishing her followers a happy weekend and referencing what she described as "QUEEN MAY YUL EDOCHIE'S LONDON TRIP LOADING," a nod to May Edochie, whom she regards as the rightful wife.

The post quickly gained traction, with many viewers interpreting it as yet another instalment in Rita's ongoing public support for May and her long-running commentary on the Edochie family situation.

Read Rita Edochie's post on husband snȧtchers below:

Fans react to Rita Edochie's post

Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@_apandaisnotacat_learn:

"Mama say NA NONSENSE Judy SNȦTCHED oooo😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

@ify_gracefoundme:

"Mama Rita you will not kpai usooo you are very correct she saw the exotic mansion juju onye oshi ntooor"

@gallant_full_ground:

"You mean say na empty ballot box juju snȧtch?😢😢😢oh! Chim ooo"

@mercygbolade:

"Mama Rita you dey add pepper for their eyes too much😂😂😂"

@march2283:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂this one enter .how I will sent it to Judy now😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

Rita Edochie warns against polygamy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie reacted to the crisis in late Mr Ibu’s family, where his children and widow appealed for help amid allegations of misused funds.

The actress criticised polygamy, saying it has caused more harm than good in Nigeria and Africa, leading to rivalry, jealousy, and family disputes.

Edochie added that the ongoing property dispute in Mr Ibu’s household should serve as a warning to those considering polygamy.

Source: Legit.ng