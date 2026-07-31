Afrobeats star Davido sparked a debate after declaring himself the most successful billionaire's child in the world

The singer made the bold claim during a recent interview, challenging anyone to name a peer who matched his achievements

Davido also opened up about his relationship with wealth and his desire to live like an ordinary person despite his background

Davido has set social media ablaze after making a sweeping declaration about his place among the world's wealthy heirs during a recent interview.

Speaking on The Vibe, the Afrobeats star boldly asserted that no other child of a billionaire anywhere in the world has managed to carve out an independent name and fortune the way he has.

Davido opens up about the lifestyle choice that sets him apart. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

He went further by throwing out an open challenge, asking his audience to name anyone who comes close.

"Not to brag, but which other billionaire's child do you know in the world? I am not talking about Africa that has made a name for himself and also made a lot of money? You can't make one apart from me," he said.

Davido on Fame, Money and Normalcy

Beyond the bravado, the father of six also reflected on his complicated relationship with wealth and celebrity. Having grown up surrounded by luxury, he said material things no longer hold much appeal for him.

"I've been seeing money since I was a baby, so all these things don't really excite me," he admitted.

He went on to express a longing for a more grounded existence, describing how he sometimes craves the freedom to hop into a Toyota and head out in public without the weight of fame following him everywhere.

He also acknowledged that his family has been a stabilising force through some of the most difficult chapters of his life, including personal losses and public controversies.

Watch Davido speak about his beginnings below:

Netizens React to Davido's Claim

The interview clip spread quickly online and drew sharp reactions from all corners.

@C4_Anansii wrote:

"Came back to this video again to say this Davido guy is a proper clown. If he had said Africa, I'd have had little problem. But this f0ol said the world. Taylor swift, Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande. Bro, Dey pity yourself na. Is embarrassing yourself a kiink?"

@MzTaiwoO quipped:

"Temi Otedola suppose wos am."

@ayoalapafuja observed:

"Omo the guy believes say na about social media Dey take know person. Not everyone disagreed with the singer, though.

@dukeemil1 offered more:

"People have a problem with comprehension. He meant no billionaire's child has a huge stand alone brand like him. This is very true. Davido is more famous as a stand alone brand than even his father, and other billionaire children."

Davido makes surprising confession about growing up as a billionaire's child. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido reveals lavish monthly spending habits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeat star Davido disclosed he spends between $200,000 and $300,000 monthly on himself, excluding expenses for his wife, children, jewellery, and cars.

The singer explained that his spending varies depending on location, noting that life in the U.S. is quieter and less costly compared to when he is away from his family.

His revelation quickly went viral, sparking widespread reactions from fans about his extravagant lifestyle.

Source: Legit.ng