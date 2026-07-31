Afrobeats star Davido opened up about preferring a low-key lifestyle despite growing up surrounded by luxury

The singer recalled a moment in the South of France where he stepped out in slippers and shorts without his watch

Davido also admitted that despite owning luxury cars, he sometimes chooses to drive a Toyota to the supermarket

Afrobeats superstar Davido has opened up about why he does not always present himself the way fans might expect a global music star to, sharing that a lifetime of wealth has reshaped what feels exciting to him.

He made a disclosure in an interview with Vibe on Thursday, July 30.

The singer, who recently talked about killing himself, addressed the perception that he is "too free" and does not carry himself like the celebrity he is.

Davido opens up about preferring a low-key lifestyle despite growing up surrounded by luxury. Photos: Davido.

Source: Instagram

His explanation traces back to his upbringing, noting that private jets, luxury travel, and serious money were all part of his world from a very young age.

"I've been on jets, I've been flying, I've been in all these places since I was a baby. I've been seeing money since I was a baby. So all these things don't really excite me," he said.

Davido's Casual Outing in the South of France

The singer shared a specific story to illustrate his point. While in the South of France, he stepped out in shorts and slippers, leaving his watch behind, simply to grab a meal.

"I just put on some slippers, some shorts, like, I didn't even wear my watch. I'm like, 'You know what I'm saying? I'm still cute. You know what I'm saying?'"

Someone from his record label reportedly pulled him aside and advised that he needed to "package more" and treat his public appearances as occasions worth dressing up for. Davido was not convinced.

"Bro, I'm hungry. Like, why does it have to be a moment? I'm hungry. I want to eat. There's nothing about moments here. Like, I sometimes, I like to live like a regular person," he responded.

Why Davido Prefers a Toyota Over His Luxury Cars

The same desire to blend in extends to how he gets around. Davido confirmed that he owns a fleet of quality vehicles in Atlanta, including luxury cars, but that does not mean he always reaches for the keys to the most impressive one.

"I have good cars, I have fresh cars in Atlanta, luxury cars, but sometimes I want to go in a Toyota and go to Publix," he said.

Watch the X video of Davido talking about his simple lifestyle here:

Reactions trail Davido's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@KPowells23943 stated:

"But man is so down to earth,he loves the street life,001 for a reason,We rose by lifting other"

@Aaliya4me wrote:

"No try live like normal person If you want to go AJ or Bariga and live like normal person I wan see the outcome. Just dey fly your jet dey go oooo no reason the other way o"

Davido recalls a moment in the South of France where he stepped out in slippers and shorts without his watch. Photo: Davido.

Source: Instagram

Davido reveals lavish monthly spending habits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeat star Davido disclosed he spends between $200,000 and $300,000 monthly on himself, excluding expenses for his wife, children, jewellery, and cars.

The singer explained that his spending varies depending on location, noting that life in the U.S. is quieter and less costly compared to when he is away from his family.

His revelation quickly went viral, sparking widespread reactions from fans about his extravagant lifestyle.

Source: Legit.ng