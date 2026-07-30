South Korea's government outlined two separate pathways for foreigners seeking either permanent residency or full citizenship in 2026

Applicants who score 85 points or higher on a preliminary assessment can skip the full education programme and go straight to a comprehensive exam

Naturalization applicants face a stricter limit on how many times they can retake the qualifying exam each year

South Korea has outlined the specific conditions foreign nationals must satisfy before they can qualify for permanent residency or citizenship, with the requirements published on the Republic of Korea's official foreigner services platform.

The process centres on the Social Integration Programme, a government-run course designed to help immigrants adapt to Korean society.

Korea outlines two citizenship pathways for foreigners. Photo credit: Reuters.

Source: UGC

Foreigners who complete the programme up to Level 5 are generally considered eligible to proceed with their applications.

However, the government has also created an alternative route for those who prefer not to go through the full course.

How Foreigners Can Qualify for Permanent Residency

For permanent residency, the shortcut is available to applicants who score 85 points or above on the preliminary assessment used to place participants into Social Integration Programme stages.

Achieving that score within the preceding two years allows a person to sit the comprehensive evaluation directly, without first attending any of the education sessions.

Those who pass under this arrangement receive a certificate marked as "incomplete," a distinction that separates them from participants who went through the full programme.

Should they later return to complete the Level 5 Basic Course, their certificate status is updated to "completed."

Applicants who do not pass the comprehensive assessment may retake it any number of times within a two-year window.

Stricter Rules Apply for Naturalization

The path to full citizenship carries slightly different conditions.

Once a person has formally applied for naturalisation, they have one year from that application date to sit the comprehensive assessment and obtain a passing certificate.

Failing to do so within that period would jeopardise their application.

Those who fail the exam may retake it, but only up to three times per calendar year, a tighter restriction than the one applied to permanent residency candidates.

As with the residency route, completing the full Social Integration Programme, in this case both the Level 5 Basic Course and the Advanced Course, exempts an applicant from needing to take the comprehensive assessment for naturalisation at all.

South Korea addresses Nigerian politicians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that South Korea gave Nigeria what can be described as candid advice in the fight against insecurity.

The advice came from the ambassador of South Korea to Nigeria, Kim Young-Chae.

Source: Legit.ng