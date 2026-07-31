President Bola Tinubu addressed traditional rulers from Oyo State at the State House in Abuja on Thursday, promising accountability measures within the proposed state police framework

Tinubu revealed that the federal government recently expanded the Nigerian Army from 8 to 12 divisions to tackle security threats more effectively nationwide

The president also commented on the economy, state allocations, and road infrastructure priorities during the meeting

President Bola Tinubu has given assurances that the planned state police system will have strong safeguards to prevent governors from misusing the structure for personal or political gains.

Tinubu made the remarks on Thursday while hosting members of the Oyo State Council of Obas at the State House in Abuja. The delegation was led by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Rashidi Ladoja.

President Bola Tinubu assures state police will be protected against abuse Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

State police and the role of traditional rulers

The president said the proposed framework would operate with adequate checks and balances, adding that traditional rulers would have a role to play in holding the system accountable. He said the federal government remains committed to building a stronger national security architecture.

Tinubu also disclosed that the government had recently created four new divisions of the Nigerian Army, bringing the total number of divisions from eight to 12. He said the expanded military structure would be better positioned and motivated to respond quickly to security threats across all parts of the country.

The president praised members of the armed forces for rescuing abducted pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, crediting the success of the operation to the government's decision not to negotiate with the kidnappers.

Tinubu called on Nigerians to stay alert and report suspicious individuals and activities in their communities, saying that intelligence gathering remains one of the most critical tools in the fight against insecurity.

Tinubu on economy and infrastructure

On the state of the economy, the president said the country's fiscal position has improved significantly, with state governments now receiving higher monthly allocations from the federation account than they did previously.

He used the occasion to advise governors to channel resources towards road infrastructure that improves access to remote communities and makes it easier for security agencies to reach those areas quickly, rather than spending on flyovers in locations where such projects are not necessary.

Tinubu urged the governors to focus their states' resources on improving the lives of the people in their states. The president told governors that their constituencies do not need more overhead bridges as much as they need safety, basic services, and conditions that allow people to live and work with dignity.

President Bola Tinubu urges governors to improve people's lives Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu mentions clearest thing about his administration

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu pointed to the lack of ASUU strikes since he took office as a sign of progress in Nigeria's troubled education sector.

Tinubu made the remarks while receiving the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Nigeria leadership at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday, July 28.

ASUU's last major strike in 2022 lasted eight months, the longest in the union's history, wiping out nearly a full academic year.

Source: Legit.ng