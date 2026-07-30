Armed men stormed a Shari'ah court in Gwarjo village, Matazu LGA, Katsina State on Wednesday, firing shots and hunting for the judge

Judge Mohammed Muktar spotted the gunmen approaching and fled through a window before they reached the courtroom

The attackers threatened to kill the judge if he ever returned to preside over proceedings in the community

A Shari'ah court judge in Katsina State narrowly avoided what could have been a fatal encounter on Wednesday, July 29, after suspected bandits burst into his courtroom in Gwarjo village, Matazu Local Government Area, firing guns and demanding to know his location.

The attack took place around midday. Residents said Judge Mohammed Muktar noticed the armed men from a distance before they reached the building and managed to climb out through a window. A commercial motorcyclist then helped him flee the area.

Bandits storm court proceedings in Katsina Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

A resident said:

"The bandits entered the courtroom, shooting indiscriminately and repeatedly asking where the judge was. Fortunately, he had already escaped through the window, and a commercial motorcyclist helped him flee before they arrived."

Bandits threaten to kill judge

Daily Trust reported that when the gunmen found the courtroom empty, witnesses said they grew furious at having missed their target. A second eyewitness said the bandits issued a direct threat, warning that the judge would be killed if he returned to hold court in the village.

The attack has added to a deep sense of unease among people living in Gwarjo, a community that has seen repeated bandit incursions in recent times.

Katsina Police Public Relations Officer Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu could not be reached for a response, as calls and text messages sent to him went unanswered.

Katsina: Nigerians react as bandits storm court

The report has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Moses Ewuko Egga commented:

"This made me remember when I was in boarding school; I used to sit near the window facing the kitchen. Then I saw one chef putting some salt in a pot of beans. Later on, another came with salt again, and he wanted to add it to the same pot. I forgot that I was in class, and I shouted. Salt is already added."

Ogunsusi Olutoye wrote:

"If a student escapes through a window in the school, the students will be punished, so therefore the judge should be arrested and punished by the bandits."

Ismaila Academician tweeted:

"It's getting interesting! An Emir, a retired general, a serving colonel, a high court judge, a local government chairman...Who else remains safe and unaffected nationwide?"

Jonathan Isaac said:

"Wen we dey primary school, our social studies teacher dey always tell us say na only thieves dey pass through window."

You can read more comments on Facebook here:

Bandits kill serving army colonel in Abuja

Legit.ng earlier reported that a serving Nigerian Army colonel was killed after gunmen attacked his home in the Kurudu District of Abuja on Monday evening, July 27, 2026.

Colonel Abdussalam Ude reportedly fought back as attackers tried to abduct him, leading to a deadly confrontation at his residence.

The Colonel's wife, driver, and security guard all suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Source: Legit.ng