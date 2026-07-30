Families of 176 people abducted in Kaiama, Kwara State raised over N155 million as ransom, but terrorists allegedly turned the money down

A community spokesperson alleged that terrorists threatened to forcibly marry female captives and kill the rest if their demands were not met

Senator Adamu Aliero and a traditional title holder called for stronger government intervention, including state police, to tackle the crisis

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Woro, Kwara State - Relatives of at least 176 people kidnapped in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State have called on the Federal Government and the Kwara State Government to urgently secure the release of their loved ones, who have now spent close to six months in terrorist captivity.

Abdul Ibrahim, a community member from Kaiama, alleged that the abductors issued a chilling warning: they would force the more attractive female captives into marriage and kill the rest if their conditions were not met.

Chilling threats from terrorists: Kwara abductees' families in despair over failed ransom

Source: Original

He said families had tried every option available to them with no result, and appealed to the government and security agencies to step up rescue efforts.

As reported by Vanguard, Ibrahim made this known during an interview on the BBC Hausa Service.

N155m raised, still no freedom

Ibrahim said affected communities pooled together more than N155 million through collective fundraising, hoping the money would secure the hostages' release.

According to him, the terrorists rejected the funds outright, leaving families in despair. Peaceful protests organised by community members equally failed to draw any meaningful government response.

"We have done everything within our means. The money was raised, yet our people have not been released. Their suffering continues, and families are living in agony."

The Dan Sardaukin Kaiama, Suleiman Bukata, urged the Federal Government to replicate the rescue operation and extend the same commitment that recently freed abductees in Oyo State.

Bukata said the Oyo rescue had given families a renewed sense of hope, adding that every day the captives remain in the terrorists' camps puts them at greater risk.

Senator calls for state police

Senator Adamu Aliero addressed the broader security situation in northern Nigeria.

Aliero said the National Assembly had consistently approved funding requests from security agencies and that the persistence of terrorism reflected the scale of the challenge rather than a lack of resources.

He renewed his push for the creation of state police, arguing that governors should have the constitutional authority and support to deploy local security structures that can respond more swiftly and effectively to threats in their states.

Terrorists reportedly threaten to marry female captives and kill others if demands aren't met. Photo credit: AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

Source: Facebook

Woro massacre: 2 terrorists arrested in Kwara market

Recall that two men suspected of the deadly Woro attacks have been arrested while attempting to buy motorcycles in Kwara state.

Eyewitnesses and sources say the suspects had been monitored before apprehension, but remain in military custody.

Families of abducted victims who continue to fear for their loved ones expressed frustration over delayed government action.

Letter sent to residents before Kwara massacre

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that residents of Woro and Nuku in Kwara state said suspected jihadists sent a letter asking to preach before launching a deadly overnight attack.

At least 75 people were killed, while 38 women and children were abducted, including the family of the community head, Umar Bio Salihu.

Amnesty International and residents blamed a major security lapse, saying warnings were issued and troops visited briefly, but the attack still happened.

Source: Legit.ng