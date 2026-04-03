Governor Caleb Mutfwang revealed that gunmen disguised as the N ational Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives to attack Jos community, killing 28 people

N Mutfwang said security forces are yet to make arrests after the deadly attack, despite ongoing investigations into the deadly assault

The Plateau State governor assured Angwan Rukuba residents of actionable intelligence in pursuit of the attackers

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Jos, Plateau State - Governor Caleb Mutfwang said gunmen disguised as the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) officers to launch deadly attack in the Angwan Rukuba area of Jos, Plateau State.

Legit.ng reports that gunmen attacked the community on motorcycles around 7.30 pm, opened fire sporadically, and caused panic as residents fled.

Governor Mutfwang reveals gunmen impersonated NDLEA operatives in Jos attack. Photo credit: Caleb Mutfwang

Source: Twitter

Governor Mutfwang lamented that no arrests have been made following the tragic death of 28 persons and several others injured during the deadly attack on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

He said the gunmen exploited a familiar security pattern to attack the community.

The governor stated this during an interview on Channel's Politics Today on Friday, April 3, 2026.

Mutfwang explained that the gunmen have studied how NDLEA operatives used to raid communities in search of drug addicts.

“So, they came in that manner, hooded, and were shooting in the manner NDLEA officers used to shoot. So people took it for granted that it was an NDLEA incursion… and they didn’t resist it initially.

“But when they realised it, a lot of damage had been done. And before they could wake up to begin to pursue these attackers, they had escaped. It’s quite unfortunate.”

The governor said security agencies are working with credible intelligence to arrest the gunmen.

“At the moment, no arrests have been made in regard to this particular attack. But I’d like to assure Plateau people and Nigerians that we have some actionable intelligence that the security agencies are following up on.”

Governor Caleb Mutfwang claims gunmen mimic the NDLEA to strike in Jos killings. Photo credit: Caleb Mutfwang

Source: Twitter

Jos attacks: Troops kill 3 terrorists

Recall that troops of JTF Operation Enduring Peace killed three terrorists and arrested two fake security operatives in Jos.

Impostors disguised as security operatives were arrested during violence in Dutse Uku.

Military confirms successful operation against terrorists amid allegations of complicity.

Read more stories on Jos killings:

Jos killings: Tinubu addresses woman who lost son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu consoled with the grieving mother in the viral video of the Jos killings during his visit to the Plateau state capital on Thursday, April 2, 2026.

Tinubu, in his address to the victims, acknowledged the pain they experience and emphasised the government's support for the people.

However, some Nigerians have reacted to Tinubu's visit, criticised him, and expressed disappointment over the alleged lack of empathy.

Source: Legit.ng