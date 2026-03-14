Gunmen attack Ojantele community, killing 15 and injuring several while villagers harvest cashew nuts

Witnesses report victims primarily included women and youths from neighbouring communities

Authorities await further details as police and local leaders respond to the tragic incident

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Deadly bandits killed 15 villagers and injured several others during the attack in the Ojantele community in the Apa Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State.

The terrorists attacked the victims who had gone into nearby bushes to harvest fallen cashew nuts following overnight rainfall.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred on Friday, March 13, 2026, when the villagers were gathering cashew nuts around Ogbaulu, when the attackers suddenly opened fire on them.

As reported by Daily Trust, residents said the victims were mostly women and youths from neighbouring communities, including Asaba and Akpete.

According to residents, the gunmen stormed the community with a large herd of cattle and began shooting sporadically as villagers returning from their farms fled for safety.

A witness who spoke on condition of anonymity told journalists in Makurdi that 15 bodies had been recovered after the attack.

The source added that 11 other victims sustained varying degrees of injuries and were taken to a hospital in Ugbokpo for treatment.

Some villagers also claimed that several residents remain missing, including a woman who was reportedly abducted during the attack.

The chairman of Apa Local Government Area, Adams Ochega, said he was yet to receive comprehensive details of the attack as he was away on official duty.

Ochega appealed for time to obtain accurate information on the incident.

The state police spokesperson, DSP Udeme Edet, has yet to comment on the unfortunate incident as of the time of filing this report.

Bandits kill businessman, kidnap pregnant wife

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The state police command begin investigation after the deadly incident near a checkpoint highlighted security concerns in the country.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Mohammed Hadejia, orders a thorough inquiry to rescue the victim and apprehend the attackers.

Herdsmen kill 13, set market ablaze

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, killed 13 people in Benue State's Mbaikyor market attack.

Several market women were kidnapped, and the market was set ablaze during the violent invasion.

The local government and security have mobilised to restore calm following the devastating attack.

Source: Legit.ng