Tragedy struck in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state capital when a married man lost his life during an argument with his second wife

It was gathered that the pregnant housewife pushed her husband, Nwoga Maduabuchi to death from a two-storey

The state police public relations Officer, DSP Ukandu Joshua, said the Divisional Police Officer is yet to inform him of the tragic incident

Abakaliki, Ebonyi state capital - A middle-aged pregnant housewife pushed her husband to death from a two-storey building in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state capital.

It was gathered that the suspect is the second wife of the victim, Nwoga Maduabuchi.

How pregnant wife killed her husband

A security officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said tragic the incident happened when the victim was arguing with his second wife over a family issue, The Punch reported

“The man is just a victim of domestic violence. “He had two wives. The first wife is from Izzi local government area; while the second wife is from Uburu, in the Ohaozara local government area of the state.

“It’s a family matter. But the second became so enraged over the matter and acted the way she did, by pushing her husband down from the two-storey building. That’s the height of it. That’s the height of wickedness.”

Another source said the heavily pregnant wife was intermittently having quarrels with the victim and constantly nagging.

When contacted the state police public relations Officer, DSP Ukandu Joshua, said he was not in the know of where the incident occurred.

“Where did it happen so I can reach the DPO of the place?”

Newlywed kills husband in Niger

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Aisha Aliyu, a 20-year-old newlywed from Nasarawa village in Lapai local government area of Niger state, reportedly killed her husband, Idris Ahmadu. Aisha was said to have stabbed the husband in his chest and slit his throat.

According to witnesses, the incident happened around 1am on Monday, February 12.

The bride had a little misunderstanding with her husband on Sunday, February 11, and they were reconciled before going to bed. But at midnight, the mother of the deceased heard him screaming.

