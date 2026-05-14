Pioneer Airlines has been approved to start unscheduled flights in Nigeria

The airline, which has the backing of the Bayelsa State Government, will also be adding scheduled commercial flights soon. Pioneer Airlines has two aircraft and claims to have met the NCAA's revised requirement for scheduled aircraft operations

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Pioneer Airlines has successfully secured a license for unscheduled flight operations in the country, as the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority has officially issued the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) to the new airline.

The certificate for unscheduled operations allows it to undertake activities like charter flights, group bookings, etc.

NCAA praises Pioneer Airlines over safety standards during certification Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The Director-General of the NCAA, Chris Ona Najomo, presented the certificate to the airline in Abuja, congratulating Pioneer Airlines on the feat.

The NCAA has also commended Pioneer Airlines on their adherence to high safety standards throughout the entire certification process.

NCAA cautions the airline to maintain its standards

Addressing the airline during the certificate presentation, Najomo urged them to consistently maintain their present safety and operational standards while engaging in their flights.

He added that the aviation regulator will continually monitor the airline to ensure compliance with industry regulations and global best practices.

With this approval, Pioneer Airlines joins other new aviation operators emerging within the country's growing industry, ThisDay reports.

Pioneer Airlines eyeing scheduled operations

Following the presentation, Managing Director, Pioneer Airlines, Henry Ungbuku, said the certification process had taken slightly over four months to conclude due to the operational preparedness of the airline.

TVC reports that Ungbuku stated that the airline currently owns two aircraft, which were acquired from the Bayelsa State Government.

He explained that before the certification, the NCAA had a rule stating that airlines would only be given certification for scheduled commercial flights if they owned at least six aircraft.

However, he says that the NCAA later reversed this policy to require two instead.

He said:

"We have two aircraft which were given by the Bayelsa State government. Prior to the certification, the rule states that for you to be certified for scheduled operations, you must own six aircraft.

So because we had two aircraft, we had applied for unscheduled, which is for charter and group bookings etc."

Pioneer Airlines gets green light for flight operations in Nigeria Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Airline planning to extend its services

Ungbuku declared that Pioneer Airlines would shortly file for certification for scheduled commercial flight operations as it now fulfils the NCAA's new criteria.

He also explained that the airline would lease aircraft from the Bayelsa State Government and pay monthly lease charges after operations commence.

Pioneer Airlines entered Nigeria's aviation sector amidst fierce competition amongst skills.

Nigerian Airlines announces exciting job vacancies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that United Nigeria Airlines is expanding its workforce and has announced new job opportunities across multiple departments.

The airline is inviting talented and qualified professionals to apply for roles that match their skills and experience.

The job vacancies available include lead, strategic partnerships, growth and planning manager, and human resources officer.

Source: Legit.ng