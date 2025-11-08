EFCC explained the death of Endurance Udeke after he jumped from a four-storey building during a sting operation in Lekki Lagos

The Commission said Udeke’s family was informed and medical help was given before his passing while police launched investigation into the case

Nigerians reacted with grief and outrage online as some accused EFCC of heavy-handed raids while others called for calm pending investigation

Lekki, Lagos state - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has set out the circumstances surrounding the death of Endurance Udeke, a resident of apartment W6a, Periwinkle Estate, Lekki Phase 1, following a sting operation on 4 November 2025.

In a statement issued on Saturday, November 8, the Commission said operatives were conducting a planned operation across the estate when personnel carried out stop-and-searches in several apartments.

EFCC arrested suspects after smooth operation

The EFCC said the operation proceeded smoothly in most units and resulted in the arrest of four suspected internet fraudsters.

However, the Commission added, occupants of apartment W6a became aware of the raid and two residents attempted to flee by jumping from the four-storey building.

Suspect dies during EFCC raid

Medical teams attended to both injured men, but Udeke did not survive despite efforts to save him, the Commission said.

The other resident was stabilised and treated in hospital and remains alive.

The EFCC said it contacted Udeke’s family to explain the events and to outline the medical interventions made before his passing, adding that the family “appreciated” the efforts to save him.

The Commission described the man’s decision to jump as a suicidal action and said there had been no direct contact between officers and Udeke before the fall.

Police investigation has been launched

The Commission confirmed it reported the matter to the police, which has opened an investigation into the incident.

The EFCC said it remained committed to identifying and prosecuting criminal elements but urged the public to await the outcome of the police probe.

In its statement the EFCC stressed that its operations were intelligence driven and cautioned members of the public that “no one with nothing to hide has reason to be afraid of EFCC sting operation”, urging cooperation with law enforcement.

Nigerians react with shock and anger on social media

The death prompted immediate reaction on social media, with many users expressing grief and concern while others criticised the Commission’s tactics.

One user wrote:

“I pray for the family of the young man, but this seems more likely to be undue paranoia and poor judgement rather than EFCC wrongdoing.”

Another commenter alleged heavy-handed tactics, tweeting:

“My friends could have died yesterday also because of how you guys uprate criminals. Imagine they even shoot live bullets at innocent passerby.” Calls to #EndEFCC trended among some users who blamed the agency for endangering youths, while others urged calm until the police report is released.

