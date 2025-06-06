A male student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, has reportedly fallen to his death from a three-story building

The tragic incident occurred at a private lodge near Royal Kitchen Junction, Ifite-Awka, Awka South on June 5, 2025

The Chief Safety Officer at UNIZIK, Ken Chukwurah, confirmed the tragedy and said an investigation was underway

Tragedy struck at a private lodge near Royal Kitchen Junction, Ifite-Awka, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra state, late Thursday, when a male student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, fell from a three-storey building and died.

UNIZIK undergraduate dies after falling from building

It was gathered that the student, whose name was withheld, fell from a balcony of the building located near the school after allegedly consuming unknown substances suspected to be 'mkpurummiri'.

According to eyewitnesses near the scene, after the victim fell to the ground, all efforts to bring him back to life proved abortive, as he was later confirmed dead despite being rushed to a nearby hospital.

One of the sources said:

“We suddenly heard a loud thud yesterday [Thursday] evening, prompting a rush to the scene where the young man was found lying in a pool of his own blood, critically injured.

“The victim, whose name is being withheld pending notification of his family, was identified as a tenant in the lodge. Shockingly, when concerned residents checked his room, his roommate was found in an incoherent state, allegedly under the influence of the same substances they had taken earlier.

“Despite efforts to save him, the student was confirmed dead at a nearby hospital. Authorities are working diligently to contact the deceased’s family and investigate the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”

UNIZIK: investigation into student's death underway

It was further gathered that the roommate of the victim is currently in police custody and will be questioned further once he regains his full faculties.

As reported by the Punch, the chief safety officer at UNIZIK, Ken Chukwurah, confirmed the incident on Friday, June 6, at a private lodge outside the school.

Chukwurah said:

“We are still investigating to be sure of what happened, how it happened and the proper identity of the victim. It happened in a private lodge outside the school, and we don’t have control over who is admitted to such lodges.”

Man falls to death on Sallah day

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a 49-year-old man fell to his death from the upper floor of an uncompleted building after he allegedly got drunk while celebrating the Sallah with his friends.

Timothy Olubunmi was a bricklayer who was working at the modern market in Ibafo, Ogun state. Similarly, Legit.ng reported that a 17-year-old boy had saved a kid who fell from a storey building window.

Burial for university graduate who fell, died

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Feranmi Akin-Akinye, a 22-year-old graduate of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, who died after falling from the 26-storey Cocoa House in Ibadan, the state capital, has been buried.

The young man was laid to rest by Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel, on Tuesday, June 3. An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, recounted what happened on the fateful day that the graduate died.

