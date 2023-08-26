"His Girlfriend Disappointed Him": Pastor Jumps from 2-Storey Building, Dies in Anambra
- Pastor Prosper Igboke, a 30-year-old Pentecostal church pastor, tragically died by jumping from a two-storey building in Nnewi, Anambra state
- The pastor allegedly took the action after being disappointed by his girlfriend who he had supported through university
- Igboke's relative revealed that due to the perceived sacrilege of taking his own life, he will be buried in a forest according to the tradition
Nnewi, Anambra state - Pastor Prosper Igboke, 30, reportedly died after jumping from a two-storey building in Nnewi, Anambra state.
The deceased, who is a pastor of a Pentecostal church, jumped down from the building following disappointment by his female lover, The Nation reported.
A relative of the deceased who spoke anonymously said the lady had declined his marriage proposal after seeing her through the university.
“The incident happened last month. The man was 30 years old at the time of his death. His girlfriend, whom he intended to marry disappointed him after seeing her through the university.
"Too early to give up": Nigerian lady gets job after relocating to UK, her boss dies within three weeks
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
“He jumped down from a two-storey building and died. I am surprised that a man of this age and a pastor can do this," the relative was quoted as saying.
Prosper Igboke to be buried in a forest
According to the cited relative, Igboko who is a native of Umunneochi, Abia state, will be buried in a forest for taking his life.
“He will be buried in a forest for committing sacrilege according to the tradition of Leru autonomous community of Umunneochi LGA in Abia state," the unnamed relative said.
According to Nigerian Tribune, the deceased was eventually buried in a bush in his community.
Man breaks down as girlfriend is advised not to marry him
In another report, a young man was reduced to uncontrollable tears due to heartbreak after his partner of more than two years dumped him over a prophecy from a preacher.
"I don't do dates, I just smash and dash": Pere reveals dating in Lagos is like fornication in throwback video
In a video doing the rounds on social media, he can be seen sitting in a room where he sheds massive tears.
The footage, posted to Twitter @MaameAmaAdoma, shows him in an African print over black trousers. As the camera person filmed him, he detailed why the lady, who he identified as Sarah, jilted him.
Source: Legit.ng