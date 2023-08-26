Pastor Prosper Igboke, a 30-year-old Pentecostal church pastor, tragically died by jumping from a two-storey building in Nnewi, Anambra state

The pastor allegedly took the action after being disappointed by his girlfriend who he had supported through university

Igboke's relative revealed that due to the perceived sacrilege of taking his own life, he will be buried in a forest according to the tradition

Nnewi, Anambra state - Pastor Prosper Igboke, 30, reportedly died after jumping from a two-storey building in Nnewi, Anambra state.

The deceased, who is a pastor of a Pentecostal church, jumped down from the building following disappointment by his female lover, The Nation reported.

Prosper Igboke died after jumping down from a two-storey building in Anambra state. Note: For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship to events described in this material.

Source: Getty Images

A relative of the deceased who spoke anonymously said the lady had declined his marriage proposal after seeing her through the university.

“The incident happened last month. The man was 30 years old at the time of his death. His girlfriend, whom he intended to marry disappointed him after seeing her through the university.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“He jumped down from a two-storey building and died. I am surprised that a man of this age and a pastor can do this," the relative was quoted as saying.

Prosper Igboke to be buried in a forest

According to the cited relative, Igboko who is a native of Umunneochi, Abia state, will be buried in a forest for taking his life.

“He will be buried in a forest for committing sacrilege according to the tradition of Leru autonomous community of Umunneochi LGA in Abia state," the unnamed relative said.

According to Nigerian Tribune, the deceased was eventually buried in a bush in his community.

Man breaks down as girlfriend is advised not to marry him

In another report, a young man was reduced to uncontrollable tears due to heartbreak after his partner of more than two years dumped him over a prophecy from a preacher.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, he can be seen sitting in a room where he sheds massive tears.

The footage, posted to Twitter @MaameAmaAdoma, shows him in an African print over black trousers. As the camera person filmed him, he detailed why the lady, who he identified as Sarah, jilted him.

Source: Legit.ng