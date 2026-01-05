A devastating fire ravaged the 25-storey Great Nigeria Insurance House plaza at Balogun Market, Lagos Island, on December 24, 2025

One of the victims, Nze Obum, a China-based cloth merchant, was reportedly confirmed dead after being trapped beneath the rubble

His wife had broken her silence on his death and posted the last emotional video they made a day before the accident

Tragedy struck at Lagos Island's Balogun Market last week when a fire ravaged the 25-storey Great Nigeria Insurance House plaza, causing part of it to collapse.

The inferno, which began on the fourth floor, spread so fast, trapping traders inside, including Obun Nze.

Wife of Businessman Who Died After Being Trapped in Great Nigeria Building Speaks, Posts Last Video

Source: TikTok

Obum, a cloth merchant based in China, had reportedly returned to Nigeria for Christmas to support his wife, who had recently given birth, and sell goods at the market.

The collapse happened as Obum was retrieving remaining stock from his shop behind the plaza and a voice note he made shortly before his death was released.

Businessman’s wife breaks silence after death

Identified on TikTok as @prettyamiy, the widow took to her Instagram page to mourn her husband.

She posted a video of the last dance they had together on December 23, a day before the fire incident.

The video was captioned:

“This was my last dance with my hubby on the 23rd of December and death took away my source of joy, d father of my children on 24th December uwam o.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

In another post, she wrote an emotional tribute to her husband, which read:

“Great Nigeria fire outbreak has shattered my life. It took the most kind hearted man I’ve ever known. Even in your death, you were thinking about me and your children.

“Jee nke oma my love. This world is no longer the same without you in it. Farewell Nzeakaibeya n’umuoji till we meet again.”

Reactions as wife mourns late businessman

Stephlove said:

Is well .take heart sis . We the Igbos will not forget this in a hurry.All thanks to Lagos state government

priceless said:

he's last cry broke my heart,i cried like i knew him...i wish we could turn the hands of time,he wouldn't have gone back to the shop the second time. take heart nne

user12817456367675 said:

D voice note I heard broke my hrt ,a man who care about his wife at d point of death, take hrt nne ,God will be with you nd ur kids

Flourish said:

No wonder he was worried about who would take care of you cos he loved you so much. So sorry dear. May the Holy spirit console you

lucia

Is he the one that they said the contacted why he was trapped underground and he told them to tell the wife the access bank pin

In a related story, a Nigerian lady sent a strong message to her customers as the fire affected her shop.

Woman loses 2 shops to Lagos Island fire

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian businesswoman wept bitterly as she lost her two shops in the fire incident at the Great Nigeria Tower in Lagos Island.

She showed a video of her shops before the fire and after the flames affected them, and many people felt sorry for her.

Source: Legit.ng