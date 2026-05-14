Davido and Sophia Momodu's first child and daughter, Imade Adeleke, turned a new age on Thursday, May 14

The music star and his first baby mama took to their separate Instagram pages to celebrate their daughter with adorable messages

Imade's birthday comes barely a few days after Davido celebrated his second daughter, Hailey Adeleke

It is a moment of celebration for Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and his first baby mama and socialite, Sophia Momodu, as their first child and daughter, Imade Adeleke, turned 11 years old on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

Despite their legal dispute over Imade's custody, Davido and Sophia took time out to celebrate their daughter on her new age.

Davido and Sophia Momodu pen birthday messages to Imade at 11. Credit: davido/sophiamomdou

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram story, the DMW label boss shared a cute picture of his daughter in a pink outfit as he expressed his love for her in a birthday message.

"Happy birthday to my baby... Big 11 love u so much! Turn up," Davido wrote.

Sophia, in a joint Instagram post with Imade, shared a series of pictures of the birthday celebrant and simply captioned it:

"Happy birthday to the love of my life! So thankful for level 11."

Legit.ng also reported that on Sunday, May 10, 2026, Davido celebrated his lookalike and second daughter, Hailey Veronica Adeleke, whom he had with his second baby mama, Amanda, on her 9th birthday.

Fans celebrate Davido and Sophia Momodu's daughter Imade Adeleke on her 11th birthday. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

"Happy birthday to my beautiful baby. Big 9," the music star wrote.

Sophia Momodu's social media post celebrating Imade at 9 is below:

A screenshot of Davido's birthday message to his daughter is below:

Celebrities, fans celebrate Imade Adeleke at 11

Legit.ng captured some of the heartwarming messages. Read them below:

toyin_abraham commented:

"Hbd Omo mi."

stephbusari commented:

"Happy birthday to your beautiful girl. I pray she will be great and her star will shine brightly."

sophiamomodustylebook said:

"Imade, may you live a good, God fearing and healthy life. We love you so much ❤️ Happy Birthday, Baby."

sadeogunwale commented:

"Happy birthday to the daughter of Zion IMADE . Keep shining my love . You will continue glowing in the glory of Jesus Christ . IMADE , the daughter of Sophia , you shall continue to grow in wisdom and unmatchable understanding."

helena_sttar commented:

"Gosssh she is so cute her skin is skinning!!! Happy birthday baby girl and to @thesophiamomodu God keep strengthening you and directing you to keep up the awesome work as her mum."

olarewami said:

"Happy birthday my darling Imade, it's been so beautiful to watch you grow. May God Almighty continue to keep you my love you will always be a force to reckon with in Jesus name. Amen love you so much."

What Governor Adeleke said about Davido

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Osun governor Ademola Adeleke explained why Davido was chosen to lead the youth mobilisation arm of his re‑election campaign.

The announcement was made after Davido’s visit to Osun, where he was received by his uncle and party members.

The governor noted Davido’s global influence and strong connection with young people made him the right choice to inspire and energise the campaign.

Source: Legit.ng