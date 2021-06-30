A teenage boy has received praises from social media users following his heroic display that was captured on CCTV

The 17-year-old boy named Feuzi Zabaat happened to be around the storey building when the child made the fall from the second floor of the building

Feuzi caught the 2-year-old mid-air in an incredible demonstration of bravery and has been hailed by the kid's parents

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A teenager has earned the admiration of social media users as he came to the rescue of a kid.

In a LinkedIn video shared by Victoria Toumit, the Algerian national identified as Feuzi Zabaat caught a kid falling from a storey building.

The 2-year-old kid had fallen from a window on the second floor Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by BBC News

Source: UGC

According to Euronews, 2-year-old Syrian toddler, Doha Muhammed had wandered off while her mum cooked and made way to the window.

The incident reportedly happened in Istanbul, Turkey.

BBC reports that Feuzi's bravery stunned the kid's parents. They call him a hero.

People say the lad deserves a medal

Many have expressed awe at his calmness and bravery exhibited in the video and called that he be given a medal of honour.

Steven S. said:

"It doesn’t matter where you call home in the world or your status, you just have to care enough about your fellow human beings, and have the courage to do what’s right.

"He deserves to be called a hero…and given a medal."

Annette Caforio commented:

"Just incredible!...."being at the right place at the right time"....or....Allah's intervention?....I love the hero's comments. Great video !!"

Artan Myrataj reacted:

"In a panicky situation most of people would just panic and loose concentration so the result is disastrous. Only a hero concentrates on doing the best of the moment and hence the result. Well done."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

7-year-old boy swims in river to help dad and sister

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a brave 7-year-old boy had swam in a river for an hour to help stranded dad and sister.

Steven Poust was enjoying a boating outing with his two children Chase and Abigail on the St Johns River when things took a dramatic turn.

According to the father, he had tethered his boat to an anchor when four-year-old Abigail let go after strong currents rocked their vessel.

When Poust jumped into the water to save his children, he instructed seven-year-old Chase to swim back to the shore while he struggled to go after Abigail.

As much as the little girl was wearing a life jacket, the waves kept pushing her farther into the water, making it tiresome for her father to get to her.

Source: Legit.ng