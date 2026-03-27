Lecturer Anslem Ojodomo collapsed and died while delivering a lecture, throwing students into panic

Medical personnel made efforts to save him after he was rushed to hospital but later confirmed him dead

Staff member raised concerns after his death became the third recorded loss within six weeks at the institution

Kogi state - There was widespread grief at Kogi State Polytechnic after a lecturer, Mr. Anslem Ojodomo, reportedly died suddenly while teaching.

Mr Ojodomo was said to have collapsed on Thursday, March 25, in the middle of a lecture, leaving students in shock and confusion.

Tension and Grief as Lecturer in Popular Institution Suddenly Dies While Lecturing in the Class

Source: Twitter

A source within the institution said:

“The incident occurred during a classroom session. The lecturer suddenly slumped while addressing the students, throwing the class into confusion and panic.”

Efforts to save him prove unsuccessful

Following the incident, the lecturer was quickly taken to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

Despite efforts by medical personnel, he was later pronounced dead, Daily Trust reported.

The same source added:

“He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention but was later confirmed dead despite efforts by medical personnel to save his life.”

Fresh loss deepens mourning in institution

Ojodomo’s death has added to the growing sense of loss within the polytechnic community.

His passing comes barely a month after another lecturer, Dr Barnabas Akuba, died shortly after completing his PhD programme.

Staff members say the recent deaths have created unease across the institution.

Concerns grow over repeated incidents

Sources disclosed that Ojodomo’s death marks the third recorded loss within six weeks, raising concerns among staff and students, Vanguard reported.

A member of staff expressed worry over the trend:

“It is more worrisome that both Anslem and Barnabas died after defending their PhD thesis.

“Anslem was in a meeting some hours before going for the lecture. We cannot imagine that a man who was bubbling and full of life in the meeting is now dead.”

Tension and Grief as Lecturer in Popular Institution Suddenly Dies While Lecturing in the Class

Source: Original

Management yet to respond

As of the time of filing this report, the management of Kogi State Polytechnic had not issued any official statement regarding the incident.

The development has left the institution in mourning, with many calling for clarity and reassurance amid the unsettling pattern of recent losses.

Niger varsity 300-level student kills himself

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU), Lapai, Niger state, has been thrown into mourning following the death of a 300-level Computer Science student, Kelvin Danlami, in circumstances linked to a betting loss of ₦600,000.

Students and residents around the campus described the incident as devastating, saying the young man was full of promise and had shown no obvious signs of distress in the days leading up to his death.

Sources within the university disclosed that the sum involved had been entrusted to the deceased for safekeeping, but was allegedly diverted into gambling, where it was lost. According to residents, a neighbour discovered the student in his room and immediately raised the alarm, prompting calls to the authorities.

Source: Legit.ng