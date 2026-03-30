Sanwo-Olu’s aide narrated how he lost his iPhone while navigating the crowded VVIP entrance at the APC National Convention

Authorities traced the device through multiple checkpoints and locations across Abuja over several hours

The incident unfolded during high-profile arrivals, with party officials and security personnel tightly coordinating access

A Senior Special Assistant on Media to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, Wale Ajetunmobi, has narrated how his phone was stolen during the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention in Abuja, but was later recovered with the help of the police.

Sanwo-Olu’s media aide shares moment his iPhone 17 disappeared at APC convention. Photo: Riddwane, shegzedon

Source: Twitter

Ajetunmobi said the incident happened on Friday evening, March 27, arrived in Abuja around 4:10 pm, but faced delays at the airport and had to rush to change into the party’s uniform outfit before heading to the venue with other officials.

According to him, the situation became chaotic when governors and top party leaders arrived at the VVIP entrance. He said security officials set up several checkpoints, and many people struggled to gain access at the same time.

He said it was during the confusion that his iPhone 17 Pro Max disappeared from his pocket.

Ajetunmobi described the moment as shocking, saying he suddenly realised his phone was gone while trying to enter the venue. He added that the device was his main working tool, and losing it made it difficult for him to take pictures or carry out his media duties during the event.

"Everything seemed blank before I came to terms with the fact that I had been robbed. My Charmast power bank and AirPods were the only working tools left to me. How would I work with such hardware? However, I strolled into Eagle Square without betraying any emotion. But within me, I was experiencing deep pain. Emi omo Mushin ni won move ni Abuja…"

"Despite the loss, he stayed at the venue and later returned to his hotel in the early hours of Saturday, March 28. There, he used another device to track the missing phone and discovered that it had already been moved to another area in Abuja."

According to him, he contacted a senior police officer, who helped alert a special police team. The officers then began tracking the device from early Saturday morning.

He continued:

"At 10:50 am, we tracked the iPhone to a location in Karu, near NNPC Filling Station. The policemen called me and asked me to join them. I was tracking from my iPad, and the distance was closing in on the phone. At a roadside car lot close to Karu Bridge, my iPad beeped and showed my phone was close to where my driver (Mallam Idrissa) and I had parked our vehicle. I came down and walked into the car lot; the 3D map of the “Find My” app led me to a shield that looked like a makeshift mosque where some 15 people (mostly in their 50s) were sitting and chatting away. I pretended I wanted to pray."

iPhone 17 stolen from Sanwo-Olu’s aide at Eagle Square, recovered after hours of police tracking

Source: Original

"As I sat on a bench, my iPad beeped and indicated the phone was exactly where I sat. I signalled at the police clad in mufti, who were stealthily following me, and they moved in. At this point, I saw professionalism displayed by the policemen firsthand. I was impressed. They asked to see the head of the car lot. An elderly man (looking 60s) came out, and he was properly briefed about their mission. The car lot’s head confirmed the people sitting under the shield were coming from Eagle Square after attending the APC Convention, but their extraordinary SUV (branded with the face of a governorship aspirant in Nasarawa State) had an overheating issue."

"They had to stop by for a repair before proceeding to Keffi. So, the car lot’s head then notified the leader of the group of the presence of policemen and their mission. The leader of the group agreed that they all would be thoroughly searched. After searching 5 persons, the next person to be searched started getting nervous. Lo and behold: my iPhone slipped out of Mahmoud Abdullahi’s trousers. The phone was off due to a low battery. But I had my power bank with me to power it on. I was told to type my passcode; then the phone came alive. Mahmoud Abdullahi, who claimed to be working with the Nasarawa State Ministry of Justice, stole my phone during the chaotic moment at the VVIP entrance of Eagle Square. The suspect was arrested..."

APC elects full national executives

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC concluded its fourth elective national convention at Eagle Square, Abuja, returning Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda as national chairman and Sen. Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru as national secretary.

The convention, attended by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, and thousands of delegates, elected a full set of national executives through a consensus arrangement.

Key positions filled include deputy chairmen, treasurer, publicity secretary, and national women and youth leaders, with all officers tasked with coordinating party activities and implementing the APC’s programmes ahead of the upcoming elections.

Source: Legit.ng