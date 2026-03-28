The RenewedHope Network has urged the Nigerian opposition to acknowledge President Tinubu's achievements in governance

The political group founded by Senator Yari praised Tinubu for resolving educational and economic crises under his administration

The group also disclosed why many opposition governors have dumped their party for the ruling APC

Abuja, FCT - The RenewedHope Network (TRN), a group founded by the former Governor of Zamfara state, Sen. Abdulaziz Yari, has asked opposition figures in Nigeria to bury their anger and open their eyes clearly to see several achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in every sector.

The group also admonished Nigerians not to listen to lies, propaganda and deliberate distortions against the person of President Tinubu or his government by the opposition seeking to unseat him.

Senator Yari's group calls for unity as they praise Tinubu's economic and educational reforms. Photo credit: TRN

Source: UGC

How is TRN supporting President Tinubu?

Speaking with newsmen at a solidarity rally during the ongoing national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), leader of the technical committee of TRN, Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi, said the group led thousands of Nigerian supporters of the president to the National Convention to show support and appreciate several achievements recorded by him.

While appreciating the founder of the group, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, Comrade Ogenyi said TRN will continue to network the grassroots in sensitising Nigerians for the implementation of the Renewed Hope mandate for the betterment of all.

According to him, President Tinubu has demonstrated capacity, commitment and willingness to lead Nigeria to the promised land through his policies, programmes and visible achievements.

"We call on opposition figures and those who feel aggrieved as a result of the ongoing re-engineering and rebuilding of Nigeria by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government to bury their anger, open their eyes to see the benefits of the ongoing reforms of this administration, as we believe no one can see clearly if eyes are closed," he said.

Why governors are joining APC - TRN

On why many governors and prominent politicians are joining the APC, Ogenyi said:

"APC is indeed in the right direction with thirty-two (32) state governors in the party. It is in appreciation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that serving Governors and top politicians across Nigeria are trooping to APC because Asiwaju has redefined governance and party administration."

Speaking on some of the achievements of Tinubu, Ogenyi said:

"President Tinubu has weakened terrorism and solved the problem of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that had bedevilled the nation for several years.

"Today, Nigerian students no longer drop out of school as a result of strikes or financial difficulty. President Tinubu has resolved the funding crisis for the less privileged students through the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND). His regime has made petroleum products available at the highest quality, and no one is sleeping at a filling station as it used to be.

"It is no longer news that inflation has been subdued by the Tinubu-led federal government, from 34% to 15%, foreign reserve has increased to 48.5 billion Dollars, foreign loans are being paid off on a daily basis, Nigerians in the diaspora are returning home, and our economy is fast growing.

"We, as members of the RenewedHope Network (TRN) under the national leadership of Senator Abdulaziz Yari, are set to mobilise Nigerians in support of Tinubu's administration."

RenewedHope Network urges opposition to acknowledge President Tinubu's achievements. Photo credit: TRN

Source: UGC

Why I dumped PDP for APC, Zamfara governor explains

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state said his decision to join the APC was influenced by the deepening internal crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor added that he joined the ruling APC to foster greater unity and consensus in tackling security and development challenges.

According to him, the decision to join APC followed extensive consultations with key stakeholders across the state, adding that it was formally reached at a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Rescue Hall in the Government House, Gusau.

Source: Legit.ng