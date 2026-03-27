an hour ago by Ridwan Adeola Yusuf Seyi Law credits Tinubu for economic recovery Seyi Law, the Nigerian comedian, on Friday night, March 27, said President Tinubu inherited a struggling economy. He added that the economic reforms introduced early in his administration in mid-2023, such as the removal of the petrol subsidy and the naira float, produced measurable gains despite initial shocks, volatility, and instability. The staunch APC supporter and senior special assistant on entertainment and tourism to the Ondo State governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, stated: “This (Bola Tinubu) is a man I am willing to stake everything on, because he brought Nigeria back from the brink of economic collapse, when our net foreign reserves stood at barely $1 billion. This is the only administration that has had the shortest ASUU strike ever." Seyi Law's video from the APC event can be viewed below through Channels TV's X post:

an hour ago by Ridwan Adeola Yusuf APC convention backs Tinubu — Ugonoh Alhaji Saidu Ugonoh, a chieftain of the APC, has described the party’s 2026 national convention as a bold statement of support for President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections. The former Kogi State governorship aspirant congratulated President Tinubu and the APC on the occasion of the convention held at Eagle Square, Abuja. Speaking from the convention venue, Ugonoh commended the president for what he described as “transformational reforms” under the Renewed Hope agenda, which he said have significantly impacted the Nigerian economy, The Nation noted.

an hour ago by Ridwan Adeola Yusuf Tinubu arrives Eagle Square for APC convention President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived at Eagle Square, Abuja, for the APC national convention, where the party is expected to elect a new national chairman and other national officials. The president arrived at the venue around 8:10 pm, three hours after his scheduled time of arrival according to the programme. Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, had earlier arrived at the venue in Abuja, according to The Punch.