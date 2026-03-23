Anambra stakeholders have called on Governor Soludo to prioritise youth empowerment, rural development, and infrastructure projects

Leaders urged the administration to address gaps in sports, mortuary management, and equitable distribution of state resources

Civic and religious figures also pointed out the need to sustain first-term achievements while expanding attention to underdeveloped communities

Awka, Anambra state - As Governor Prof. Chukwuma Soludo and his deputy, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, began their second term on Tuesday, March 17, stakeholders in Anambra noted key areas they want the administration to focus on.

Stakeholders outline key priorities for Governor Soludo as he begins his second term in Anambra. Photo: CCsoludo

Source: Twitter

Speaking after taking his oath of office, Governor Soludo thanked Ndi Anambra for renewing his mandate and pledged to build on his first-term achievements.

Soludo, who also called on all stakeholders, including political opponents, to work together for the state’s growth, spoke about his continued commitment to his African Dubai Taiwan vision and Vision 2070.

Despite progress in areas such as digitising government processes, environmental restoration, and urban regeneration, stakeholders noted key priorities they expect Soludo to address in his second term.

Leaders commend Soludo, urge action on infrastructure

Immediate past national chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr Victor Ike Oye, commended the governor for his many achievements.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng at the event, Oye described Soludo as a man of his words, and asked the governor to ensure that all the goals he reeled out during his inaugural address are actualised, such as additional airports, improvement in electricity supply, industrial and rural developments, among others.

The Hon. Commissioner for Youth Development in the state, Mr Patrick Aghamba, also told the governor to continue on his strides toward youth development.

In an interview with Legit.ng, the commissioner, who said that Soludo is passionate about Anambra youths, noted that aside the one-youth, two-skills initiative, the governor has started building what he called Cilcon Valley of Africa in the state, and expressed that when completed, Anambra will become the biggest skills/ICT hub in Africa; and further said that Soludo's renewed mandate reflects the trust and confidence the people have on his visionary and transformative leadership.

He, therefore, begged the governor to ensure that all the good initiatives he has for Anambra youths are actualised in his second tenure.

Prioritise sports, mortuary cleanup - Stakeholder to Soludo

A member of the APGA board of trustees, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, also thanked the governor for ensuring that he did not disappoint the Anambra people during his first tenure.

In an interview with Legit.ng correspondent during the ceremony, Ezeonwuka, said that Soludo's government underperformed in the areas of sports development.

He said, "I didn't see sports in what Governor Soludo did in his first tenure. What I want him to do is to add sports into his programme."

Chief Ezeonwuka, fondly called "Ogirisi Igbo," and who said he is the spiritual leader of the Igbo nation, also asked the governor to ensure that all the corpses in mortuaries in the state are evacuated.

According to him, "The governor must ensure that all the corpses in mortuaries in the state are evacuated and properly buried, so that the angels can dwell with us."

"If you knew how you evacuated all the Okite and charms from the state, do the same for corpses in mortuaries. Let them be decently buried, so that the angels and holy spirits will take over our spaces."

Anambra leaders reveal what must change as Governor Soludo starts new tenure. Photo: ccSoludo

Source: Facebook

Soludo urged to boost youth, rural development

The President General of Anambra State Association of Town Unions, Youth Wing, Comrade Ken Okoli, asked Mr. Governor to provide more opportunities for youths in his second tenure.

In a chat with Legit.ng, Okoli also hailed Soludo for the one-youth, two-skills initiative, as well as the innovation district, which he said is under construction.

He said that such initiatives are a viable alternative for youths, who would either stay idle or choose to engage in get-rich-quick activities.

The traditional ruler of Ndiowu in Orumba North LGA of the state, Igwe Ben Okeke-Ifi, also called on the governor to give greater attention to rural development in his second term.

In an interview with Legit.ng at the ceremony, Igwe Okeke-Ifi (Igwe Ezediohamma), who thanked the governor for his transformative leadership, especially in the area of urban regeneration, asked the governor to extend such gestures to the rural areas.

He said, "I beg our governor to give attention to rural roads and electrification. Most of the roads in my community, Ndiowu, are not motorable. We don't have an electricity supply as we should. So, while thanking our governor for his transformative leadership, I beg him to attend to the needs of my community."

A renowned cleric, Rt. Rev. S.O.N Edeh, a council member of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), said that the governor has done much in areas of security, infrastructure, and restoring sanity to religious practices in the state.

Speaking with Legit.ng, the cleric urged Soludo to accelerate development, especially in rural areas.

He said, "Anambra is an agrarian state. Agricultural produce comes from rural areas. Let the governor integrate the rural areas through road infrastructure and cottage hospitals."

VP, former presidents praise Soludo’s leadership

Earlier in his speech, Nigeria's vice president, Kashim Shettima, commended Soludo for his transformational leadership, adding that he has done well for Anambra. He said that the federal government is open to working with anyone who means well for the country.

At the event were former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan; former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku; the Archbishop, Ecclesiastical Province of the Niger, and Bishop of Awka Diocese, Anglican Communion, Most Reverend Alexander Ibezim; and the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Reverend Paulinus Ezeokafor, among other prelates.

Also at the event were traditional rulers, including the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe; Chairman, Anambra State Traditional Rulers’ Council, Igwe Chidubem Iweka, Eze Iweka III, and others.

Anambra community crowns Igwe after 12 years

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Ndiowu community in Orumba North, Anambra state, finally crowned Chief Benjamin Chibuzor Okeke-Ifi as Igwe, ending a 12-year kingship dispute and filling the long-vacant traditional stool.

Governor Charles Soludo officially recognised the new monarch, who promised to unite the community, expand educational scholarships, and focus on infrastructural and human capital development to bridge gaps caused by over a decade without leadership.

Source: Legit.ng