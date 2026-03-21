Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted Kibiya LGA secretary Hamza Musa Durba in Kano State during a late-night attack

The attackers deceived Durba's son to gain access before forcefully seizing him, releasing the son afterward

Rising banditry and kidnappings threaten the stability and security in northern Nigeria's once peaceful regions

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kano, Kano State - Gunmen have abducted Hamza Musa Durba, the secretary of Kibiya Local Government Area (LGA) in Kano State, after attacking his residence in Dinya town.

Sabo Yusuf Usman, the speaker of the local government council, told the BBC that the incident occurred in the wee hours of Saturday, March 21.

Gunmen abduct LG secretary Musa Durba in Kano State.

Source: Original

Business Day also noted the unfortunate development.

How Musa Durba was abducted in Kano

Usman said:

“The incident happened around 1:00 a.m. while the secretary was asleep in his house."

He explained that the attackers woke the secretary’s son, who was sleeping in the outer compound, and forced him to knock on his father’s door under the pretence of a stomach ache.

He said:

“After he knocked, his father asked who it was, and he replied that it was his son. When asked what the problem was, he said he had a stomach ache. The father then opened the door, and the gunmen immediately seized him along with the son."

Furthermore, Usman stated that the attackers later released the son but fled with the secretary before security operatives arrived at the scene.

As of the time of this report, authorities had yet to issue an official statement detailing the circumstances surrounding the abduction or the possible motives behind the attack. However, preliminary indications suggest the incident may be linked to the growing trend of kidnapping for ransom in parts of the region.

Governor Abba Yusuf assures residents of strong security measures in Kano State, but insecurity challenge persists. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

Kibiya LGA has largely been considered peaceful, though neighbouring areas such as Shanono and Tsanyawa, which share borders with Katsina State, have recorded repeated bandit attacks.

Banditry challenge and insecurity in Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that bandits are waging a low-level campaign against federal and state governments in Nigeria and say they are defending the rights of their kinsmen, whom they allege are being cheated.

Bandits' attacks have become more sophisticated and deadly in recent years in West Africa’s top oil-producing country.

Gun and bomb attacks have killed many people in northern Nigeria, while kidnappings for ransom continue to remain a scourge.

Read more Kano state news:

Kano police arrest suspected killers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the police in Kano revealed the identities of the arrested suspected killers of the 35-year-old woman and her six children.

The suspects were identified as Umar Auwalu, 23; Isyaku Yakubu (also known as Chebe), 40; and Yakubu Abdulaziz (also known as Wawo), 21. Command spokesman, Abdullahi Kiyawa, said the suspects were nabbed during a sting operation.

According to the police spokesman, investigations unravelled that Auwalu, a nephew of the deceased woman, was the ringleader and allegedly confessed to the crime.

Source: Legit.ng