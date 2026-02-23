Soludo's aide has reacted to the outburst by the wife of an Anambra native doctor, who seeks an explanation over husband's detention

Eke-Hit, Akwa Okuko and Onye Eze Jesus were detained in the state exactly one year ago over alleged ritual practices

In a recent video, Eke-Hit's wife requests that her husband be freed, as he is innocent of the allegations levelled against him

The Special Adviser to Governor Charles Soludo on Homeland Security, Chief Ken Emeakayi, has revealed the person behind the detention of the controversial native doctor, Eke-Hit, who has been held since February 2025.

Emeakayi said that contrary to allegations linking him to the continued detention of Eke Hit, the controversial native doctor was not detained because of failure to honour his invitation.

Wife of Ekene Igboekweze, also known as Eke-Hit of Okija, one of the controversial native doctors arrested and detained early in 2025 by the Anambra state government, in a fresh emotional video circulating online, has lamented bitterly over what she described as a well-mapped plan to make her husband suffer.

She has accused the Special Adviser to Governor Charles Soludo on Homeland Security, Chief Ken Emeakayi, of intentionally keeping her husband in a detention cell only to punish him without cause.

According to her, Chief Ken Emeakayi, who is also the Commander of the Operation Udogachi, knows better about Okija town and everyone in it, and he knows that Eke-Hit is innocent of the allegations levelled against him.

Eke-Hit of Okija was arrested by operatives of Udogachi in Anambra state on February 12, 2025. He was arrested for alleged involvement in ritual practices, specifically "Oke-ite" (a ritual for wealth) and "Yahoo Plus" (internet fraud-related rituals).

His shrine in Umuofor village, Okija, Ihiala local government area, was sealed by the state government.

The arrest was part of a crackdown on native doctors following a new law signed by Governor Chukwuma Soludo in January 2025, to tackle rising insecurity and the proliferation of fraudulent traditional priests.

He was arraigned in court alongside other native doctors, including Akwa Okuko and Onye Eze Jesus, in April 2025, and since then, they have remained in detention.

Is Ken Emeakayi holding Eke-Hit unlawfully?

In the emotional video that has gone viral on social media, Eke-Hit's wife, who gave her name simply as Adadiche, posited that she was convinced that her husband was not held by the Anambra state government, but by Ken Emeakayi, who she said is her husband's kinsman in Okija.

She said,

"As far as I'm concerned, it is not the Anambra state government that is holding my husband. It is Chief Ken Emeakayi, the Commander of Operation Udogachi, who is responsible for my husband's predicament. Chief Ken Emeakayi (Dikeanagbalizu), Special Adviser to the Governor on Homeland Security, has been holding my husband for over one year now."

"I want to ask this important question: Is it that when a man is appointed to a position, he wants to use his brother to gain promotion? What is it that my husband has done that you have not finished investigating after one year?"

"I want to ask security operatives who visited Eke-Hit's house: Did you find anything incriminating in his house? Is there anything that should not be found in a native doctor's house that you found in Eke-Hit's house? You said you found people's pictures in his house; even in churches and prayer houses, do worshipers not submit people's pictures for prayers and special intercessions?"

"Go to churches, and you'll find people's pictures submitted for personalised prayers. Is there anything he said on social media that people have not said something more serious?"

"Is there any reports before you that establish that Eke-Hit is a ritualist, kidnapper or whatever. I want to know, because I, Eke-Hit's wife, am tired of the whole thing."

"Chief Ken Emeakayi (Dikeanagbalizu), you invited my husband to see you. I was there with him when your call came in. He asked you questions, and you said all was well. But here we are!"

"On behalf of myself and Eke-Hit's children, I pray you to forgive whatever my husband has done to you. Eke-Hit did not honour your initial invitation; that might be your anger, but please, forgive. Eke-Hit is your kinsman; you know him very well. You know all these allegations against him are lies."

"After one year without a breadwinner, where do I find money to feed my children, yet I pay lawyers for every court appearance. So, Ken Emeakayi, have a change of heart on your brother. Allow Eke-Hit to go. You're the person holding him."

Video of her lamentation below:

Who is responsible for Eke-Hit's detention?

Reacting to the outburst, Emeakayi, who spoke through the Media and Publicity Secretary of Agunechemba, Comrade Nweke Nweke, said it is not Chief Ken Emeakayi who is keeping Eke-Hit, as claimed by Eke-Hit's wife.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent on Monday, February 23, in Awka, the state capital, Nweke noted that neither Emeakayi nor Soludo is holding Eke-Hit in detention.

He said, "Prince Ken Emeakayi is not the person holding Eke-Hit. Governor Charles Soludo is also not the person holding Eke-Hit, Akwa Okuko and Onye Eze Jesus. Rather, it is the Anambra State Homeland Security Law that is responsible for their remand."

"I want to let you know that it is the court of competent jurisdiction that remanded the suspects, now respondents, on the matter. The governor, Emeakayi or any other influential person in the state is not responsible for the native doctors' detention; rather, it is the law that establishes Homeland Security in January 2025 that empowers the court to try them over alleged offences against the state."

On the allegation that Eke-Hit was detained because of his initial refusal to honour Emeakayi's invitation, Nweke noted that not honouring an invitation is not enough ground to hold a citizen in detention.

He said it was based on heavy allegation which undermines the security of Anambra state that he was arrested.

On the alleged request that Emeakayi and Soludo should weigh in and release the native doctors, Nweke said,

"The Agunechemba have concluded their investigation on the native doctors, and the matter is already in court. Therefore, Soludo and Emeakayi have no power to interfere in a matter that is already in court."

