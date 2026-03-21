FPED plans to provide 24-hour electricity to selected areas using a CNG-powered project expected to be completed within months

The company said the initiative will improve overall power supply, despite current challenges such as gas shortages and underfunding

Customers raised concerns on several issues, while management urged the use of prepaid meters and promised reforms

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The FirstPower Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (FPED) has announced that it has finalized plans to deliver uninterrupted, 24-hour electricity to selected areas of Anambra State as part of efforts to enhance power availability.

Speaking at the company’s annual customer engagement meeting held in Awka, the Chief Technical Officer, Emeka Egbujor, revealed that specific locations have already been earmarked for the initiative.

Nigerian DisCo promises 24-hour electricity to customers, lists areas to enjoy the plan

Source: UGC

He explained that Udoka Estate and Ngozika Estate in Awka are set to receive about 10 megawatts of continuous power supply.

He said:

“As we speak now, we have concluded arrangements to supply Udoka Estate and Ngozika Estate in Awka with 10 megawatts of electricity for 24 hours."

Egbujor also noted that discussions are ongoing with key industrial players in Nnewi—including Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company, Cutis Cable Company, Tommy Noodles, and Chikason Plastics—to provide them with steady electricity as well.

According to him, the project will be powered through a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) plant and is expected to be completed within six to eight months, starting from March.

He added that once the project is fully operational, the remaining electricity capacity should be sufficient to cater to other consumers across the state.

Challenges, Assurances, and Customer Concerns

The Managing Director of FPED, Okechukwu Okafor, reassured residents that the company is committed to transforming the state’s electricity supply system.

He emphasized that Anambra’s position as a major economic center in southeastern Nigeria and the wider West African region makes reliable power a top priority.

Okafor attributed the recent decline in electricity supply to limited gas availability for power generation and inadequate funding across the electricity value chain.

He pointed out that the energy supply to the state had dropped to about 45% of its previous level, with only a brief improvement recorded in January 2026 before declining again.

He further disclosed that the federal government and industry stakeholders are currently working together to address these challenges.

To improve service delivery, Okafor encouraged customers to apply for prepaid meters, noting that the process typically takes about three weeks. He also urged residents to report any cases of misconduct or corruption involving company staff to management.

During the meeting, many electricity users expressed dissatisfaction over irregular power supply and the use of estimated billing, which they said often leads to excessive charges.

Some community representatives also raised concerns about alleged collusion between certain staff members and locals to exploit residents.

Nigerian DisCo promises 24-hour electricity to customers, lists areas to enjoy the plan

Source: Getty Images

AEDC unveils plan for near 24-hour power

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company announced plans to drastically cut blackouts and deliver significantly improved electricity supply across four states by 2027.

The states expected to benefit from the upgrade are the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kogi and Nasarawa.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Chijioke Okwuokenye disclosed the plan during a stakeholder engagement in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng