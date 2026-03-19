High-level townhall convenes to enhance public-private partnerships in Nigeria's correctional reforms

Focus on rehabilitation over punishment, with agricultural interventions promoting inmate skill development

Key insights on scaling private sector participation and addressing implementation gaps presented by stakeholders

FCT, Abuja - Hope Behind Bars Africa, in collaboration with the Nigerian Correctional Service, has convened a high-level stakeholders’ townhall in Abuja to strengthen public-private partnerships (PPPs) aimed at reforming Nigeria’s correctional system.

The townhall, supported by the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme, focused on generating actionable recommendations to sustain agricultural interventions in custodial facilities and expand correctional farm centres through responsible collaboration between government and private sector actors.

“From Cells to Farms”: Stakeholders Move to Turn Nigerian Prisons into Food Hubs

Source: Original

Broad stakeholder engagement

Participants at the event included senior government officials, lawmakers, development partners, civil society organisations, private sector representatives, and members of the media.

Discussions centred on reviewing ongoing reforms, identifying gaps in the implementation of existing laws, and charting a practical path forward.

Focus on rehabilitation and reintegration

Speaking at the event, the Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndiddi Nwakuche, emphasised the importance of rehabilitation over punishment, noting that correctional facilities must focus on restoring dignity and transforming lives.

“Our correctional farm centres are not just about agriculture; they are about second chances. Every seed planted by an inmate represents hope for a productive future and a stronger society,” he said.

Nwakuche disclosed that the Service currently operates 18 farm centres and 10 cottage industries across the country, covering about 10,000 hectares of land and producing crops such as rice, cassava, maize, and vegetables, while equipping inmates with vocational skills.

Government backs PPP approach

Delivering a keynote address on behalf of the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Permanent Secretary, Magdalene Ajani, highlighted the role of PPPs in driving sustainable correctional development and improving outcomes for inmates.

Executive Director of Hope Behind Bars Africa, Oluwafunke Adeoye, said the initiative aligns with the Nigerian Correctional Service Act 2019, which mandates rehabilitation and encourages collaboration with non-state actors.

“What we are witnessing is the practical implementation of a legal framework that recognises that correctional outcomes are strongest when the state works in partnership with others,” she said.

Adeoye added that the organisation’s Farming Justice Project, supported by the European Union and International IDEA under the RoLAC programme, is being implemented in custodial centres in Abuja, Lagos and Edo States, engaging inmates in structured agricultural production.

Findings and implementation gaps

A baseline report presented by Monitoring and Evaluation Lead, Sarah Dantosh, highlighted existing conditions within correctional facilities and identified opportunities for scaling private sector participation.

The Deputy Controller General in charge of Industrial Training and Production also outlined provisions for PPPs under the 2019 Act and pointed to key implementation gaps.

In an emotional segment, beneficiaries shared personal stories of transformation, while reentry starter packs were distributed to support their reintegration into society.

Expert panel explores pathways

The event also featured a panel discussion on leveraging PPPs to drive correctional agriculture, skills development, and rehabilitation pathways. Panelists included Femi Ajayi, Toyin Badejogbin, Amos Kupan, and Rita Okhuarobo, with Adeoye serving as moderator.

The townhall concluded with the presentation and validation of project findings, alongside closing remarks by Stanley Ibe, who underscored the need for sustained collaboration to drive reform.

Stakeholders noted that the initiative represents a critical step toward strengthening policy frameworks, attracting private investment, and building a correctional system focused on rehabilitation and reintegration rather than mere detention.

Source: Legit.ng