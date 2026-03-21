2023 Election: Sokoto Spiritual Leader Uncover What Tinubu Did To Win Election
- Professor Mansur Ibrahim Sokoto, Islamic scholar, alleged that Bola Ahmed Tinubu used a Muslim-Muslim ticket as a strategy to win the 2023 election
- The cleric claimed the northern region was not prioritised under Tinubu’s administration despite its predominantly Muslim population
- Professor Mansur Ibrahim Sokoto, Islamic leader, urged religious figures to avoid faith-based endorsements and instead promote issue-based campaigns in future elections
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Sokoto, Sokoto state - A Sokoto-based Islamic scholar, Professor Mansur Ibrahim Sokoto, has alleged that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu relied on a Muslim-Muslim ticket as a political strategy to win the 2023 presidential election.
Speaking during his Eid sermon in Sokoto on Friday, March 20, the cleric argued that the approach was primarily aimed at securing electoral support rather than advancing the interests of Muslims.
According to him,
“Tinubu won the election in 2023 using the Muslim-Muslim ticket, but presently Muslims are suffering under him. He is not after Muslims or Islam.”
Northern region not prioritised, cleric alleges
Professor Ibrahim further claimed that the northern region, largely populated by Muslims, has not received adequate attention under the current Tinubu-led administration.
“The northern region which is predominantly Muslim is not his priority either. What he is only after is Lagos, and even in Lagos, his allies are the Christians,” he said.
Call for issue-based political campaigns
The cleric cautioned fellow Islamic leaders against endorsing political candidates on religious grounds in future elections, urging a shift towards issue-based campaigns.
He stressed that support for any leader should be based on measurable performance across key sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, the economy, business, and electricity supply, Daily Trust reported.
“Whosoever will campaign for Tinubu should tell us what he did for us. But if there is nothing to campaign for him with, we should be allowed to try other candidates, maybe we can get relief,” he added.
As of the time of filing this report, efforts to obtain a response from the Presidency were unsuccessful, as calls and messages to presidential spokespersons had not been returned.
Primate Ayodele speaks on alleged move to sack Shettima
Ahead of the 2027 general elections, Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has revealed that President Bola Tinubu is planning to replace Vice President (VP) Kashim Shettima.
In a statement on Sunday, January 25, 2026, signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and shared with Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele reiterated his warning to Tinubu against using a Muslim-Muslim ticket, stating that this alleged disobedience could lead to the vice president’s imminent removal. Read more:
Momodu speaks how to sack Tinubu in 2027
Previously, Legit.ng reported that Dele Momodu, publisher of Ovation magazine, has said that an opposition ticket involving Atiku Abubakar and a southern political figure with allegiance to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) could unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.
Momodu, speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Sunday, March 15, monitored by Legit.ng, argued that a coalition ticket featuring Atiku, a former Nigerian vice president, and a prominent southern politician, such as former governors Rotimi Amaechi or Peter Obi, could significantly weaken the ruling party’s chances in the next general election.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944