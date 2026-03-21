Sheriff Oborevwori expressed deep grief over the death of his aide Sunday Kotor, describing it as a painful loss to the state

Sunday Kotor reportedly collapsed at a private event and died despite efforts by medical personnel to revive him

The late Sunday Kotor served for over two decades as Master of Ceremonies under administrations including Emmanuel Uduaghan and Ifeanyi Okowa

Delta state - Delta state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has announced the sudden death of his Senior Special Assistant on Protocol, Sunday Kotor.

Kotor reportedly died after collapsing at a private function on Friday evening, March 20.

Breaking: Delta Gov Sheriff Oborevwori's Top Aide is Dead

Source: Facebook

He was rushed to a medical facility, where attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, the governor described the incident as a painful loss to the state.

Oborevwori describes loss as devastating

Reacting to the development, the governor paid tribute to the late aide, describing him as a committed and loyal public servant.

“Late Sunday, Kotor was wholly dedicated to his job. His passing is a huge loss, not only to his family but to the government and people of Delta State,” he said.

Governor Oborevwori also extended condolences to the family of the deceased, particularly his younger brother, Conference Kotor, who serves as Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on media.

Longstanding role in government house activities

Kotor was widely known within Government House, Asaba, where he played a key role in coordinating official engagements and anchoring state events.

He served as Master of Ceremonies for more than two decades, working under successive administrations, including those of Emmanuel Uduaghan and Ifeanyi Okowa, before continuing in the role under the current government.

Colleagues, family mourn sudden death

A graduate of Mass Communication from Delta State University, Kotor hailed from Okwagbe in Ughievwen Kingdom, Ughelli South Local Government Area.

His sudden passing has left family members, colleagues and associates in shock, with many describing his death as a devastating loss given his long years of service and vibrant presence at public functions.

El-Rufai loses close family member

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a prominent member of the family of former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has passed away.

The deceased, Aunty Safiya Ali Rufai, was reported to have died on Sallah day after a brief illness, according to a family statement.

Source: Legit.ng