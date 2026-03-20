President Tinubu has congratulated Muslims worldwide on Eid al-Fitr, even as he urged unity and compassion during celebrations

Muslims in Nigeria were also encouraged to carry Ramadan's lessons of piety and kindness into their daily life

Eid al-Fitr marks the joyful end of Ramadan, which features prayers, family gatherings, and the spirit of giving

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Muslims in Nigeria and around the world as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Ramadan fast.

Eid 2026: President Tinubu calls on Muslims to embrace unity and kindness. Photo credit: OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

In a statement released on Wednesday, March 19, the president called on Muslim faithful to show stronger love for the country and humanity as they celebrate the festival.

Tinubu, through the message, signed by Bayo Onanuga, his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, said the lessons of the holy month should not end with Ramadan but should continue in daily life.

He, however, urged Muslims to remember the values of “piety,” “selflessness,” and “kindness,” and stressed that these virtues are especially important at a time when the country needs unity and understanding.

"We have a lot to draw from the noble lessons of Ramadan, especially at a time like this," he said.

According to him, Nigerians should continue to show patience and compassion to one another after the fasting period.

The president also asked Muslims to support people in need, regardless of religion, saying such acts would help promote peace and togetherness in the country.

He further called on religious leaders to use the celebration to pray for “peace and prosperity” in Nigeria.

How Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Note that Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic lunar calendar, is observed by Muslims worldwide as a period of fasting, reflection, and devotion. During this period, participants abstain from food and drink from dawn to sunset and are encouraged to avoid negative actions, strengthening their spiritual discipline.

Muslims mark the end of Ramadan with Eid al-Fitr, a significant festival that ushers in the month of Shawwal.

Eid al-Fitr, observed on the first day of Shawwal, is a time of joy when fasting is not allowed. The day begins with special morning prayers and is celebrated with family gatherings, festive meals, and the giving of gifts, commonly known as Eidi.

Nigeria sets Eid al-Fitr 2026 date

In a previous report, Legit.ng reported that the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, officially announced Friday, March 20, as the day Nigerian Muslims will celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2026.

The declaration followed confirmation that the Shawwal crescent moon had not been sighted across Nigeria, signaling the end of Ramadan 1447AH and the start of Shawwal.

Members of the National Moon Sighting Committee who supported the announcement urged all Muslims to observe Eid prayers and celebrations in line with the new lunar sighting.

Oman sets crescent moon sighting date

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Oman’s main moon-sighting committee met on Thursday, March 19, to observe the crescent marking the end of Ramadan 1447 AH and the start of Shawwal.

Authorities urged citizens and residents to watch for the crescent moon and report confirmed sightings to local committees to assist in the official announcement of Eid al-Fitr 2026.

The observation marked the conclusion of Ramadan and the start of Eid celebrations, with communities preparing for traditional festivities, gatherings, and prayers in line with Islamic practice.

Source: Legit.ng