Stutern, an online platform that connects young Nigerians with employers with available internship positions, has rated the country's universities

Legit.ng reports that the higher institutions were ranked in relation to the employability of their graduates

According to Stutern, the University of Ibadan (UI), Oyo state, has the highest number of employable graduates in Nigeria

Ibadan, Oyo state - The University of Ibadan (UI), Babcock University, and Covenant University, produce the most employable graduates in Nigeria, a graduate report has found.

According to the Stutern Nigerian Graduate report, Lagos State University (LASU), is the state university with the most Nigerian graduates that appeared to be more equipped and gained access to better employment.

University of Ibadan listed as number 1

Legit.ng reports that Stutern's review is done biannually, with another list expected later in 2024.

Per The Cable on Thursday, April 11, 2024, Stutern's report showed that 66.67 percent of UI graduates are employable, while Babcock and Covenant University boast 64.81 percent and 63.22 percent respectively.

At a glance: Nigeria's 15 most employable universities for 2024:

1. University of Ibadan: 66.67%

2. Babcock University: 64.81%

3. Covenant University: 63.22%

4. Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) : 62.70%

5. Lagos State University (LASU): 62.50%

6. Nnamdi Azikiwe University: 60%

7. Ahmadu Bello University: 54.81%

8. Ekiti State University: 54.17%

9. University of Nigeria: 54.02%

10. University of Ilorin: 51.89%

11. Yaba College of Technology: 50.82%

12. University of Lagos (UNILAG): 48.33%

13. Federal University of Technology, Owerri: 46.55%

14. Federal University of Technology, Akure: 40.57%

15. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH): 35.65%

Stutern ranking: Brief profile of Nigeria's most employable universities

Below is the list/brief profiles of the top 10 most employable universities in Nigeria at the moment (according to Stutern):

1. University of Ibadan

Founded in 1932, the University of Ibadan (UI) was the first university to be established in Nigeria. Originally an affiliated College of the University of London, it was granted full independent status in 1962.

The university offers a broad range of academic programmes across its 16 faculties that include: arts, science, basic medical sciences, clinical sciences, agriculture, social sciences, education, veterinary medicine, pharmacy, technology, law, public health, dentistry, economics, renewable natural resources, and environmental design and management.

2. Babcock University

Babcock University is a private Christian co-educational Nigerian university located at Ilishan-Remo, Ogun state.

It is a part of the Seventh-day Adventist education system, which is the world's second largest Christian school system.

3. Covenant University

Covenant University is a private pentecostal Christian university which has been operating with official status since 2002 in Ota, Nigeria.

The university has four colleges: The College of Business and Social Sciences; the College of Leadership and Development Studies; the College of Engineering, and the College of Science and Technology.

4. Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) is a federal government-owned and operated Nigerian university. It was established in 1962 as the University of Ife. In 1987 it was renamed Obafemi Awolowo University in honour of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, one of the university’s founding fathers and eminent lawyer, nationalist, and politician.

The university is organised into 13 faculties, which offer a range of undergraduate courses.

5. Lagos State University (LASU)

Established in 1983, Lagos State University (LASU) is a public university, operating three major campuses, namely: Ojo, Ukeja and Epa. It is owned by the Lagos state government.

As the only state university in Lagos, LASU has over 35,000 students enrolled full-time in courses at diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

6. Nnamdi Azikiwe University

Nnamdi Azikiwe University is located in Akwa, the capital of Anambra state. Established in 1991, the university has multiple campuses in Awka, Nnewi, Agulu and Ifite-Ogwuari in Ayamelum local government area.

It is accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

7. Ahmadu Bello University

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria is a federal government research university located in Zaria, Kaduna state, opened in 1962 as the University of Northern Nigeria.

It was founded by and is now named for Ahmadu Bello, the first premier of Northern Nigeria.

8. Ekiti State University

Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado Ekiti, is a state government-owned university, located in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state.

The university is a member of the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

9. University of Nigeria, Nsukka

The University of Nigeria (UNN) Nsukka is a federal university in Enugu. It was founded by Nnamdi Azikiwe (Governor General of Nigeria from 1960 to 1963 and first President of Nigeria from 1963 to 1966) in 1955 and formally opened in 1960.

UNN operates 102 academic departments across 15 faculties and offers 82 undergraduate programmes and 211 postgraduate programmes.

10. University of Ilorin (UNILORIN)

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) was founded in 1975 and is based in Ilorin, the state capital of Kwara state.

Subjects on offer include agriculture, clinical sciences, medical sciences, law, education, engineering and technology, physical sciences, arts, pharmaceutical science, social sciences, veterinary medicine, and management sciences.

