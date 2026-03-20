President Bola Tinubu's Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said Nigeria is ready to address the ongoing global energy crisis

The minister made the disclosure while addressing the closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran in the ongoing Middle East unrest during an interview on the sidelines of President Tinubu's visit to the UK

Idris's comment has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians, who lamented that the country was yet to meet its local demands

The Federal Government has expressed its readiness to help address the energy crisis across the world by supplying crude oil to the countries that are in need, following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran in the ongoing war started by the United States and Israel.

Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, announced the development in an interview with the BBC on the sidelines of President Bola Tinubu's visit to the United Kingdom.

Federal Government says Nigeria will supply fuel to global market Photo Credit: Getty Image

Source: Twitter

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran has led to an energy crisis across the world, leading to the high price of crude oil globally. However, the minister explained that Nigeria is ready to address the shortcomings in the oil market.

Speaking in the interview, the minister said:

"We, as Nigerians, are all desirous of joining hands with people all over the world. Nigeria is ever ready to contribute to energy security around the world. Whatever Nigeria can do to help ease tension, Nigeria will, of course, do that. The world needs oil, and Nigeria is there. We will continue to make sure that the world gets more of Nigerian oil where necessary."

Nigerians react as FG speaks on Iran war

However, the minister's claim has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Arinze Maduekwe explained why Nigeria cannot address the global oil crisis:

"Why do you waste valuable time and media space announcing statements you know are false? Nigeria has not even met OPEC targets for years. Not a couple of days. It was so bad that OPEC transferred Nigeria's quota to other members."

Alien Supara said there should be a panorama series

"Meanwhile, if this were the UK, there would be a whole panorama series, if not multiple documentaries as well to document the government failures."

Nigerians react as FG speaks on fuel supply Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Nimsy Robert said even Nigeria has yet to meet its basic needs:

“'Ready to supply oil…' This must be a joke! You can't offer a 'surplus' to the world when you can’t even hit your own basic targets. Current average production of 1.3mbpd against 1.5mbpd OPEC quota! 2026 budget benchmark of 1.84mbpd.HM, please wake up from your dream."

Tunde urged Nigerians to be patriotic:

"You people should stop saying negative things about Nigeria; many of you have not travelled out of the country, that is why you don't value what you have."

Emitchell faulted the minister:

"Our leaders can be so quick to speak in the media without thinking......You want to supply oil when you can feed Dangote enough to ease petrol price in the country.....God forbid .....who cursed us."

See the video of the interview on X here:

Number of Iranians killed in US-Israel war

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States and Israel's attacks on Iran claimed the lives of 1,444, with 18,551 reportedly injured since the first attack on Saturday, February 28.

Iran's Ministry of Health announced the development in a statement on Friday, March 13, which was the 14th day of the war against the country.

During the first military operation, the US and Israel assassinated Iran's Supreme Leader and over 170 schoolchildren when a girls-only school was bombed on the same day.

Source: Legit.ng