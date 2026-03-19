Christians in Jos, the capital of Plateau state, have extended the hand of brotherhood and religious tolerance to Muslims observing the Ramadan fasting in their communities

Throughout the month of Ramadan 2026, the Christians have been preparing meals for the Muslims to break their fast during the holy month

The revelation came as the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, announced the Eid al-Fitr celebration day

In the spirit of religious tolerance and a bid to strengthen the relationship between Christians and Muslims, some Christian residents in Jos, the Plateau State capital, have been sharing food with their Muslim Neighbours in the month of Ramadan 2026.

This was observed in Jos North and Jos South local government areas of the North Central state, which have come under terrorist attacks in recent times.

Jos Christians prepare meals for fasting Muslims during Ramadan Photo Credit Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Daily Trust reported that the philanthropists have sustained the gesture since the beginning of the holy month. They said they prepare the meals and distribute them to the Muslim faithful in their communities and mosques within the area where breaking of fasts is being observed.

The Christians explained that humanity should come before religion and urged Nigerians to embrace one another irrespective of their religious or ethnic differences.

One of the donors, identified as Alexander Pious, said:

“I believe before I became a Christian, I was a human being. Before my brother became a Muslim, he was a human being. So, humanity comes first, and I feel it is better to share love irrespective of our differences, hence the need to contribute to the betterment of humanity.”

Sultan announces Eid al-Fitr day

The development came as Muslims in Nigeria and across the world observed the last day of the 2026 Ramadan, and the announcement of the Eid al-Fitr day by the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar.

However, the announcement of the Eid al-Fitr day by the Sultan has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Alaka Tunde welcomed the announcement:

"Alhamdulillah. May this bring clarity and unity to the celebration. Wishing everyone a peaceful and joyous Eid in advance. May our prayers and sacrifices be accepted."

Sultan of Sokoto announces Eid al-Fitr day Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Leader called for the dissolution of the moon sighting committee:

"I think we should just dissolve the national moon sighting committee. Let us just follow our Saudi, besides, only countries whose times are ahead of Saudi Arabia usually have contrary timing on this issue."

Ekene Ezekulie celebrated the Muslims:

"Well, I am not a Muslim, so I have no say on this. Happy Eid al-Fitr to those celebrating today and those celebrating tomorrow. My greetings do not extend to terrorists, oh! Let it be noted. A religion where some finish fasting today, others finish tomorrow. It's aiit."

Sheriff Abdullateef welcomed the announcement:

"The Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Nigeria leads, we follow. May Allah accept our fasting as an act of Ibadah. Amin"

You can read more comments on the announcement on X here:

Sheikh Habib announces Eid al-Fitr day

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ramadan 2026 is rounding up, and Muslims across the world are gearing up for the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month.

As Ramadan approached its end, the day for the celebration of Eid al-Fitr has been contested as several countries announced the move for the sighting of the moon.

However, Mudir Markaz Sheikh Habibullah Adam has announced the length of the 2026 Ramadan and when the celebration of Eid al-Fitr will be held in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng