Concerned Nigerians have rejected the purported increment of tuition fees for new students of the University of Ibadan (UI) in Oyo state

Sources noted that the new fee expected to be paid by the new students is N412,000 per session

Legit.ng reports that citizens lamented that the situation would make access to tertiary education difficult for common citizens

Ibadan, Oyo state - Nigerians are angry and many have expressed their anger on social media about the reported upward review of the fees for fresh students of the University of Ibadan (UI).

As reported by The Cable on Thursday, April 11, 2024, multiple student sources confirmed that the rates, hiked by up to 480%, were published on the university's online portals.

A student source who spoke to Legit.ng on the matter shared screenshots of the new rates displayed on their respective portals.

One such shows a base fee of N372,000 with an additional N40,000 to be incurred in utility and technology fees, amounting to N412,000.

Another shows N203,500 in total university fees payable by the fresh student, including both utility and technology fees.

Guardian newspaper also noted the development.

The purported hike has triggered protests on social media. Legit.ng captures some comments on X (formerly Twitter) below:

@OgaSegee wrote:

"UI students paying 400k as school fees, bruh. This is insane."

@etzdunsyno said:

"Bro, UI wan kill new students with school fees o! Except the prices I'm seeing na mistake sha."

@pol_scientistNG wrote:

"Seeing this new school fees, if I go home make I bend. I dey go learn web design immediately after exam."

