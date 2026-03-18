The United States Embassy in Nigeria had announced a temporary closure of its Abuja embassy and Lagos consulate in observance of Eid-el-Fitr

The mission had confirmed that operations had been suspended on March 19 and 20, 2026, as stated in its official announcement on X

The embassy had indicated that normal services would have resumed after the holiday period, with no additional disruptions announced

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has announced a temporary closure of its offices in line with the upcoming Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

According to the mission, both the embassy in Abuja and the consulate general in Lagos will suspend operations for two days to mark the religious holiday.

Breaking: US Embassy To Temporarily Shutdown Operations in Nigeria as Reason Emerges

Source: UGC

The closure will affect services at the Abuja mission and the Lagos consulate during the stated period.

Closure scheduled for March 19 and 20

In a statement shared on its official X account, the mission said the offices would remain closed on Thursday, March 19, and Friday, March 20, 2026.

The message read:

“The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos will be closed on Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20, 2026 in observance of Eid-El-Fitr holiday. Happy Eid-El-Fitr to all our friends and families in Nigeria and around the world who celebrate!”

US Embassy: Services to resume after the holiday

Normal operations are expected to resume after the public holiday. The mission did not announce any additional disruptions beyond the scheduled dates.

US Embassy To Temporarily Shutdown Operations in Nigeria as Reason Emerges

Source: Instagram

Eid-el-Fitr, an important religious celebration observed by Muslims worldwide, marks the end of Ramadan.

The closure affects routine consular services, although emergency assistance arrangements typically remain in place during official holidays.

US issues security alert in Nigeria

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the United States Embassy in Abuja has issued a security advisory to American citizens in Nigeria. The alarm is coming amid announcements of planned demonstrations linked to International Quds Day on Friday, March 13, 2026.

According to the notice, the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has indicated plans to hold marches in Abuja and other cities across the country. The Embassy cautioned that even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can become tense quickly.

The Embassy strongly advised US citizens to remain at home from 1:30 pm on Friday and for the rest of the day as a precautionary measure. It also urged them to avoid areas where gatherings may take place.

Source: Legit.ng