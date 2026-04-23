Germany has opened applications for the SLE Postgraduate Programme at Humboldt University

The programme will select only 20 participants and provide a monthly stipend of 1,300 euros along with practical fieldwork in partner countries

Applicants are required to hold a Master’s degree, demonstrate strong academic performance, and meet eligibility conditions

Germany has opened applications for its fully-funded postgraduate programme in international cooperation, targeting highly motivated Master’s degree holders interested in sustainable development and global policy work.

The programme, run by the Humboldt University of Berlin through its SLE initiative, admits only 20 participants each year.

Germany has opened applications for a fully-funded postgraduate programme. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

It is designed as an intensive one-year training combining academic study with practical field experience in partner countries, Germany Embassy wrote.

The initiative is supported by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, the Berlin Senate, and the university itself.

Successful applicants receive a monthly scholarship of 1,300 euros (currently equivalent to about N2m) from January to December, with possible additional child support where applicable, SLE announced.

What must applicants have to apply?

Applicants are expected to hold a completed university degree at Master’s level or equivalent, with strong academic performance and eligibility for doctoral studies at Humboldt University.

Candidates must also demonstrate relevant international exposure through internships or professional placements.

Fluency in English is required, while knowledge of additional languages such as French, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, or German is considered an advantage.

Applicants must also be medically fit for field assignments in regions with limited healthcare infrastructure.

Only citizens of European Union countries or nations classified under the DAC list of official development assistance recipients are eligible for funding.

Humboldt university opens global training programme

The programme runs from January to December each year and is divided into two phases. The first phase covers intensive coursework from January to May, focusing on development policy, project design, and research methods.

Germany had opened applications for a fully funded SLE programme at Humboldt University. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Participants are trained to understand complex development challenges, manage cross-border projects, and engage effectively with international partners.

The curriculum also includes leadership development, intercultural communication, and self-reflection to prepare graduates for work in diverse environments.

Applications open annually from May 1 to June 30 through the official portal. A pre-selection stage takes place in July and August, followed by final assessments in September. Successful candidates begin studies in January of the following year.

Application can be made through the official link.

The organisers encourage prospective applicants to join virtual information sessions and consult frequently asked questions before submitting applications.

Saudi Arabia opens 2026 fully funded scholarships

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Saudi Arabian government has opened an application portal for its 2026 scholarship programme, offering fully-funded and partial study opportunities to international students, including Nigerians, across a wide range of disciplines.

According to details released by the kingdom's education authorities, applications submitted by candidates will first be reviewed by their chosen institutions.

Source: Legit.ng