Eid al-Fitr in 2026 is projected for March 19 or March 20, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon

Muslims worldwide are prepared for the end of Ramadan through prayer, charity and spiritual reflection

Traditional Eid practices included early prayers, family gatherings and mandatory charitable giving

The final days of Ramadan are approaching, and many Muslims are spending long nights in prayer as they prepare for the end of the holy month. Attention is now turning to Eid al-Fitr, the festival that marks the conclusion of fasting and ushers in a period of celebration, charity and family gatherings.

Ramadan began on February 18 this year and follows the Islamic Hijri calendar, which is based on lunar cycles. Because of this system, the end of the fast depends on the sighting of the crescent moon that signals the start of the next month, Shawwal.

Families prepare for Eid celebrations as the holiday period approaches. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Once the new moon is confirmed, Eid al-Fitr begins immediately.

When Ramadan is expected to end

Eid al-Fitr in 2026 is expected to fall on the night of March 19 or March 20. The final date will depend on when the waxing crescent moon is sighted.

Islamic Relief and other religious bodies note that moon sightings can vary by region, which explains why the holiday may be observed on different days in different countries.

Nearly two billion Muslims worldwide are expected to observe the festival. In the United States, Muslims make up a small share of the population, including less than one percent in Rhode Island, according to Pew Research Center.

Worshippers gathered for Eid prayers marking the end of Ramadan. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Meaning and timing of Eid

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. It is the first of two major Islamic holidays each year.

The date shifts earlier annually by about eleven days because the Islamic calendar is shorter than the Gregorian calendar.

The name Eid al-Fitr comes from Arabic words meaning festival and breaking the fast. Fasting is not permitted on this day, as the holiday is meant to mark gratitude after a month of discipline, reflection and worship.

Traditions and observances of Eid

The day begins with early morning prayers at mosques, followed by visits with family and friends.

Large congregational prayers are also held at iconic sites such as the Grand Mosque in Mecca. Many Muslims bathe, wear their best clothes and recite takbeer on the way to prayer, following the traditions of Prophet Muhammad.

Greetings of “Eid Mubarak” are exchanged, and homes are filled with food and sweets. Children often receive gifts or money known as eidi. Customs vary across cultures, but communal meals and shared joy remain central.

Another key part of the celebration is Zakat al-Fitr, a mandatory charitable donation given before Eid prayers. The contribution helps ensure that those in need can also take part in the festivities.

Later in the year, Muslims will observe Eid al-Adha, which is expected to fall around late May 2026.

Saudi Arabia announces Eid holiday dates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that authorities in Saudi Arabia have announced the official Eid Al Fitr holiday for workers in the private and non-profit sectors.

The break will begin at the end of the working day on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng